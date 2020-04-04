The best PC, PlayStation, and Xbox games launching during the lockdown

South African gamers who are stuck at home during the 21-day lockdown and looking for new games to play during this period of isolation – look no further.

There are several high-quality games that are set to launch during the lockdown period.

These games are listed below.

Resident Evil 3 Remake – 3 April

Available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

The popular Resident Evil series gets its latest remake with the updated version of Resident Evil 3.

While the game is based on the same storyline as the original Resident Evil 3, it will offer several improvements, including significantly enhanced graphics.

Final Fantasy VII Remake – 10 April

Available on PlayStation 4

Another remake of a popular game launching in April is Final Fantasy VII.

While only a portion of the main story from the original game will be available – taking place exclusively in Midgar – the game’s developer Square Enix said new side quest content will be as large as the main story.

Game co-director Tetsuya Nomura also said that the portion of the original main story that will be playable will includes expanded quests intended to give characters more depth.

Fallout 76: Wastelanders – 14 April

Available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC

The controversial Fallout 76 will finally get one of the features that it was criticised for excluding in the original game – NPCs.

“Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them,” said game developer Bethesda.

In Other Waters – 3 April

Available on PC and Nintendo Switch

Play as an AI guiding a stranded xenobiologist through a mysterious alien ocean.

In this game, you will study aliens and their diverse environments through a unique interface in order to uncover the secret history of this planet.

HyperParasite – 3 April

Available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Set in a dystopian version of the eighties, HyperParasite positions you as an evil alien with a bone to pick with humanity.

“You must fight your way to the top of the pop-cultural food chain, in order to push the Big Red Button and bring about the mushroom cloud of finality,” the game’s Steam description states.

Someday You’ll Return – 14 April

Available on PC

Someday You’ll Return is a psychological horror about a desperate search for your missing daughter.

She has run away deep into the woods to which you swore never to return.

Convoy – 8 April

Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Convoy is a tactical game that features a pixel art graphics style and is inspired by Mad Max and FTL.

In this game, you must cross a wasteland in search of parts for your broken ship.

Disaster Report 4 – 7 April

Available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch

When a massive earthquake strikes the city you are visiting, you must rise above the calamity, gather your thoughts and your fellow survivors, and outlast the disaster.

Already available in Japan on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, Disaster Report has now been localised for English gamers.

Deadside – 14 April

Available on PC

Deadside is a hardcore multiplayer shooter with a large open world and wide gameplay possibilities.

The game developers say the game attempts to balance enjoyable shooter mechanics with hardcore survival gameplay.

Below – 7 April

Available on PlayStation 4

Below, which was originally launched in December 2018 on Xbox One and PC, is coming to PlayStation 4.

The game is a dungeon crawler that sees your character explore a large, shadowy land and attempt to survive The Depths while learning more about them.

