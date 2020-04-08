Sony reveals PlayStation 5 DualSense controller

Sony has unveiled the new controller for its upcoming PlayStation 5 gaming console.

Named the DualSense wireless controller, the new gamepad offers a selection of new features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

It also sports a white-and-black colour scheme with a large touchpad at the centre and blue lighting zones.

The Share button has been replaced with a “Create” button that offers new ways for players to share their experiences with friends.

Additionally, Sony’s PS5 DualSense controller has a built-in microphone array that allows you to chat with teammates without a headset.

“The features of DualSense, along with PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, will deliver a new feeling of immersion to players,” Sony said.

Greater immersion

The company said that it had held discussions with players and found that the sense of touch during gameplay could be improved for the PlayStation platform.

“We had a great opportunity with PS5 to innovate by offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller.”

“This is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud,” Sony said.

“We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

Sony has started shipping the PS5 DualSense controller to developers who are implementing its unique features into their games.

Powerful hardware

The DualSense controller will ship alongside Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5, which will offer big hardware upgrades over the previous-generation console.

The PS5 is expected to offer 10.28TFLOPS of graphics processing power thanks to its AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.

The CPU will be a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 unit clocked at 3.5GHz, which can also run at variable frequencies.

Sony will pack 16GB of GDDR6 RAM into the console, along with an 825GB SSD that the company said will offer super-fast loading times.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to launch in the holiday 2020 period – somewhere between October and December.

Photos of the new DualSense controller are shown below.

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller