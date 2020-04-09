South African rugby players go head-to-head in FIFA tournament

Rugby players from various professional South African teams have signed up to compete in a FIFA 20 tournament as part of the Vodacom Supercup series, run by Mettlestate.

Physical sports matches may be barred during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown, but professional rugby players will still be able to go head-to-head this week in an eSports tournament.

The tournament is not restricted to professional rugby players only and, according to Mettlestate, 126 people have registered to participate.

Prizes include a Samsung Galaxy S20 for first place and a Samsung wearable for second place. First, second, and third place winners will all receive a Marvel-themed Vodacom Super Rugby jersey and Vodacom airtime (R200 + 10GB data).

Barry Louzada, the founder and CEO of Mettlestate, told MyBroadband that players from all South Africa’s professional rugby unions were very keen to get involved.

The tournament kicked off on 8 April and will run until 10 April.

Matches are not streamed live, but Louzada said that they will release edited recordings of the matches on Vodacom’s social channels and SuperSport.

The pro rugby player matches started with Dylan Sage (Bulls) vs Madosh Tambwe (Sharks), and Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls) vs Curwin Bosch (Sharks). Tambwe and Matanzima ended up facing off in the final, and Tambwe was crowned the best FIFA 20 player among his colleagues.

Tambwe will be playing against some of South Africa’s best professional gamers in future matches.

PUBG Mobile

In addition to the FIFA 20 tournament, Mettlestate and PUBG Mobile Africa have launched the #2GetherWePlay challenge.

Mettlestate is currently running the PUBG Mobile Open Series until 13 April. The Open Series is a team-based PUBG Mobile tournament with four players per team. It has a prize pool of R3,000.

The Vodacom Supercup Series also includes a PUBG Mobile tournament with no teams. Registration for this tournament closes on 14 April, and it will run from 15 April to 17 April.

PUBG Mobile Africa announced at the end of March that Vodacom subscribers can download the game for free via Play Inc. Vodacom zero-rates this download.