Best free-to-play games to try during lockdown

Gamers don’t have to spend hundreds of rand to play some of the best and most popular titles on the market.

Subscription services like EA’s Origin Access and Microsoft’s Game Pass have made gaming more affordable, with monthly fees from as little as R48.50 providing access to large libraries of popular games.

However, for those unable or unwilling to spend this amount, several great titles are available to download and play for free.

Below is a selection of the best free-to-play games to jump into during the lockdown.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Call of Duty: Warzone is a battle royale FPS which borrows elements from several other games of its kind to deliver an experience unlike any of them.

Dauntless

Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Dauntless is a co-op monster hunter RPG in which you can play solo or join a team of up to three players.

Destiny 2

Available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Destiny 2 is an action-packed sci-fi FPS from Halo creator Bungie.

Apex Legends

Available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

The fast-paced battle royale from Titanfall creators Respawn came out of nowhere when it was released on 4 February 2019 without any prior marketing or announcements.

DOTA 2

Available on PC, Linux, and OS X

The original Defence of the Ancients (DOTA) was an incredibly popular mod for real-time strategy game Warcraft III.

Warframe

Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

In this third-person sci-fi action shooter, you play as one of the Tenno, alien warriors who are masters of blade and gun combat.

League of Legends

Available on PC and MacOS

League of Legends takes much of its basic premise from DOTA 2.

PUBG Mobile

Available on Android and iOS

One of the earliest and most popular battle royale titles of this generation became an even bigger hit when it was released for mobile devices.

Gwent

Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Android

Witcher 3 players may be familiar with the main protagonist Geralt’s favourite card game – Gwent.

Let it Die

Available on PC and PS4

Those more inclined to blood, gore, and general absurdity may find that hack-and-slash survival game Let It Die will meet their standards.

War Thunder

Available on PC, MacOS, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One

War Thunder is vehicular combat MMO game which is focused on strategic warfare with military vehicles.