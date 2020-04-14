New MSI laptops unveiled – 10th-gen processors and RTX Super graphics

MSI has updated its gaming laptop lineup to include the latest Intel mobile processors and Nvidia mobile GPUs.

The new laptops feature Intel’s recently-unveiled 10th-generation H-series mobile processors, and certain new models can also be configured with the Super editions of Nvidia’s RTX 20-series mobile graphics cards.

MSI claimed that with the top-end i9-10980HK – which comes with 8 cores and up to 5.3 GHz single-core turbo clock frequency – the laptops will deliver up to 50% better computing performance than the previous generation.

The new processors also add support for 2,933MHz DDR4 RAM.

MSI said laptops which support Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU will deliver a 152% performance increase over the GTX 1080.

Configuration options

A total of 12 new laptop models are available, including variants from MSI’s Titan, Stealth, Raider, Leopard, and Thin series.

The new Stealth and Raider series can be configured with up to an i9-10980HK processor, while the Titan, Leopard, and Thin series support the 10th-generation Core i7 processor.

Graphics card options vary, ranging from the GeForce GTX 1650 available in the new MSI GF63 Thin to an RTX 2080 Super in the MSI GE75 Raider.

Hardware changes

Aside from the upgraded components, a number of the laptops have received additional hardware changes.

The latest versions of two of MSI’s most popular gaming laptops – the GS65 Stealth and GE65 Raider – come with two notable upgrades.

The GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider can be configured with up to a 300Hz panel for a more fluid gaming experience.

The two models also feature 99.9Wh batteries – the largest capacity laptop battery allowable as carry-on luggage for airline travel without additional permission.

The MSI GS66 has shed its predecessor’s gold accents and will be available in a matte Core Black colour.

World’s first Mini LED laptop

MSI’s series of laptops for creative professionals has also received upgraded internals.

This includes its noteworthy Creator 17, which the company unveiled at CES 2020 in January.

The Creator 17 is the first laptop to boast a Mini LED display, which employs small LEDs to brighten and dim parts of the display with more accuracy than regular LEDs.

The updated model is capable of supporting up to the latest 10th-generation Core i7 processor and an RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q design.

Pricing and availability

All of the new MSI laptops will officially be available to purchase from 15 April 2020.

The entry-level MSI GS66 Stealth is priced at $1,599 (R29,166), while the GE66 Raider starts at $1,799 (R32,814).

The MSI Creator 17 is priced at $3,000 (R54,720) with the Mini LED display and a 10th-generation Core i7 processor.

Several models can now be pre-ordered on Amazon.com.

Below are the specifications for each of the three aforementioned MSI gaming laptops.

MSI GS66 Stealth Operating System Windows 10 CPU Intel 10th-Gen Core i9 Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 300Hz / 3,840 x 2,160 IPS Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 Storage 2x M.2 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 99.9Whr

MSI GE66 Raider Operating System Windows 10 CPU Intel 10th-Gen Core i9 Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 300Hz / 3,840 x 2,160 IPS Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 Storage 2x M.2 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 99.9Whr

MSI Creator 17 Operating System Windows 10 CPU Intel 10th-Gen Core i7 Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 Mini LED Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 Storage 2x M.2 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 84Wh

