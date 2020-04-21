GeForce Now streaming service loses more games

Nvidia’s cloud game streaming service, GeForce Now, will lose support for several more titles in the coming days.

The service allows users without the necessary hardware to stream and play graphics-intensive titles on their PC, Mac, or Android device if they have a fast and reliable Internet connection.

As of Friday 24 April, games from Warner Bros Interactive, Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters, and Klei Entertainment will no longer be playable on the service, Nvidia revealed.

Warner Bros publishes games like the Batman: Arkham and Middle-Earth series, as well as LEGO and Injustice titles.

Xbox Game Studios accounts for Gears, The Outer Worlds, Age of Empires, and Halo titles.

Multiple studios step back

It’s not the first time studios have pulled support for their games from the platform since its launch in February.

A week after the service went live, Nvidia announced all Activision Blizzard games would be removed from the service following a misunderstanding over their continued availability following the beta.

Bethesda pulled all of its games with the exception of Wolfenstein: Young Blood around two weeks later.

Bioshock and Borderlands publisher 2K Games followed as it withdrew its titles from GeForce Now in the beginning of March.

Ubisoft goes all in

It’s not all bad news for Nvidia, however, with several major publishers willing to play ball with the service.

One of these is Ubisoft, with AAA games like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and The Division already featured.

Nvidia has now announced two of the publisher’s most well-known game franchises – Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry – have also been added.

Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Ubisoft Chris Early said that the company fully supports Geforce Now with access to all its PC games.

“We believe it’s a leading-edge service that gives current and new PC players a high-end experience with more choice in how and where they play their favourite games.”

Popular titles

Nvidia said GeForce Now was enjoying particular attention from players of several titles available on Steam.

These include Destiny 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord, and Warframe.

Nvidia said it will continue to add and remove games on the service until the end of May, before its full commercial launch in June.

“Behind the scenes, we’re working with digital game stores so publishers can tag their games for streaming on GeForce Now, right when they publish a game,” the company said.

“This will help us bring more games to the library, quicker, as well as provide a more stable catalogue,” it added.

The service could compete with Microsoft’s Project xCloud and Google Stadia cloud streaming services.

Geforce Now is currently available in 30 countries, but South Africa is not included.

