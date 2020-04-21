Massive increase in video game sales

21 April 2020

Spending on video game products increased exponentially in March 2020 when compared to the same period last year.

This is according to a report from NPD Group, which provides figures on both retail and online sales of physical video game products, in addition to a subset of full-game digital downloads from partners in its digital panel.

These partners include major publishers like Activision-Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Sony, Take 2 Interactive, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

NPD video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella said reported spend was the highest for a March month since 2008.

“March 2020 tracked spending across video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards totalled $1.6 billion, gaining 35% when compared to a year ago,” Piscatella stated.

Video game software sales

Dollar sales of tracked video games rose to $739 million, an increase of 34% in the month of March when compared to a year ago.

“Nine of the top 10 best-selling games of March 2020 generated higher dollar sales than similarly ranked titles a year ago,” Piscatella said.

According to NPD’s figures, Nintendo title Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the best-selling game of the month, as well as the second-best-selling game of the year to date.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare claimed second place in March, and is now the overall best seller for the year.

Baseball video game MLB The Show 20 was the third-best-selling game of the month.

Hardware and accessories

Gaming hardware spending increased by 63% compared to March 2019 to reach sales of $461 million.

The Nintendo Switch performed particularly well, with more than double the number of sales. The Switch Pro Controller also posted the best-selling figure for an individual gamepad in March.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sales saw an increase of 25%.

“Total March 2020 spending on accessories and game cards reached $397 million, increasing 12% when compared to a year ago,” Piscatella noted.

Despite substantial gains in March, overall year-to-date spending on video game products shrunk by 4%, with sales of $3.03 billion compared to $3.17 billion over the same period last year.

