Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X plans for 2020

Microsoft has announced that it is committed to launching the upcoming Xbox Series X console in 2020.

In a roadmap published on the Xbox blog, Microsoft detailed its plans for the year, which include the development of games for the Xbox Series X and the introduction of new titles to Xbox Game Pass on PC and console.

“This is a momentous year for Xbox, with our next-gen console paving the way for all our games and services to come together in even better ways,” Microsoft said.

The company said that its goal remains to launch the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite by the end of the year, adding that all 15 of its Xbox Game Studios teams were hard at work developing new titles for the upcoming console.

“The best development teams around the world are working hard to have their games ready to play on Xbox Series X this holiday,” Microsoft said.

“For PC players, we plan to support the community by making all our major releases at launch available with Xbox Game Pass for PC, including Halo Infinite, Wasteland 3, Minecraft Dungeons, and of course, Microsoft Flight Simulator.”

The company added that it has games lined up to launch on Xbox Game Pass for PC and console this year, and it is expanding its Project xCloud platform into more countries and onto more devices.

Xbox 20/20

Microsoft added that starting from 7 May, it will be showcasing new features and capabilities of the Xbox Series X every month.

“These monthly moments will take place throughout the rest of the year and will be a way for us to engage, connect, and celebrate with you about what’s in store for the next generation of gaming, including what’s next for Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud,” the company said.

“For the Xbox 20/20 May update, we will focus on giving you a first look at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks from a wide variety of publishing partners and independent developers across the globe and industry, including Ubisoft’s recently announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and hear from game creators about what they’re doing with their games on Xbox Series X.”

Microsoft said that all of the games showcased through this initiative will be Xbox Series X-optimized, meaning they are built to take advantage of the next-gen console’s powerful hardware.

This hardware delivers support for 4K gaming at 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, and faster load times compared to previous consoles.

The Xbox Series X is expected to launch between October and December 2020, which is the same period during which Sony is expected to launch the PlayStation 5.