Microsoft unveils 13 new games for Xbox Series X

Microsoft has announced 13 games that will be playable on the Xbox Series X.

All of these games will be available within the first few months of the Xbox Series X being launched, the company said.

The company announced this information at its first Xbox 20/20 event, in which it showcased “what’s in store for the next generation of gaming.”

Microsoft said it still plans to launch the Xbox Series X, as well as Halo Infinite, before the end of 2020.

“This is a momentous year for Xbox, with our next-gen console paving the way for all our games and services to come together in even better ways,” Microsoft said.

“The best development teams around the world are working hard to have their games ready to play on Xbox Series X this holiday.”

Xbox Series X games

Included in these games are new releases from popular franchises including Assassin’s Creed, Dirt, Madden, and Yakuza.

It also announced various other interesting games including The Medium – which is made by the team behind Blair Witch – and space combat game Chorus.

Some of these games will be available through Smart Delivery, which is a technology that will allow gamers to buy a game once, and play it on whichever supported console they want.

This means that you can buy a supported game for your Xbox One and when it becomes available on the Xbox Series X, you will not have to repurchase it.

A full list of Xbox Series X games announced at the Xbox 20/20 event is below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea (Smart Delivery)

Chorus (Smart Delivery)

Dirt 5

Madden NFL 21 (Smart Delivery)

Scarlet Nexus (Smart Delivery)

Scorn

Second Extinction (Smart Delivery)

The Ascent (Smart Delivery)

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now read: Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X plans for 2020