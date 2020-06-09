Comic Con Africa 2020 to move online

Comic Con Africa’s physical event has been cancelled and will instead run online.

“During a pandemic which is expected to peak in September, we simply cannot go ahead with hosting the many tens of thousands of fans who attend Comic Con Africa annually,” said Managing Director of Reed Exhibitions Africa Carol Weaving.

“Despite months of planning, diligent consideration of the state of the pandemic dictates that cancelling the 2020 edition of Comic Con Africa is the only way forward.”

Instead, over the original 24 – 27 September dates, Comic Con will take place online, offering a variety of interactive content.

The online event will include:

Live chats

Q&As

Panel discussions and the opportunity to virtually meet celebs

Fan meetups

Live draws

Talks

Gaming tournaments and streams

Artist panels

Special exclusive exhibitor deals

“We work hard all year to bring our fans the best in pop culture entertainment and content,” said Portfolio Director for Comic Con Carla Massmann.

“By taking the Con Online we know that we will never be able to offer quite the same experience as connecting and engaging at the actual show, but we also don’t want to stop bringing our fans the fun and entertainment in 2020.”

“COVID-19 won’t stop the dedicated fandoms and communities that Comic Con Africa engages with, so by offering an Online Con experience we can still not only keep our communities together, but connect more fans and grow to ensure that our 2021 show is the biggest yet!”

Those who have already bought Comic Con Africa 2020 tickets can choose whether to roll these tickets over to the 2021 event with a price freeze, or request a refund.

In this regard, those who have bought tickets will be contacted by Howler in the coming days.

“Our virtual offering has no borders and will expose pop culture to an even wider audience,” added Comic Con.

