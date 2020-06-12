PlayStation 5 revealed – All the new games and details

Sony has unveiled its new PlayStation 5 gaming console, along with a range of new games which will launch for the console.

There will be two variants of the PlayStation 5 – a standard version and a Digital Edition.

The standard PS5 will include a Blu-Ray disc drive while the Digital Edition will drop this hardware component and will support digital downloads as the only way to acquire new games.

“The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours,” Sony said.

“While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.”

The PlayStation 5 will boast 10.28 teraflops of graphics processing power delivered by its AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.

Its CPU will be a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 unit clocked at 3.5GHz, which can also run at variable frequencies.

Sony will pack 16GB of GDDR6 RAM into the console, along with an 825GB SSD that the company said will offer super-fast loading times.

This SSD will be able to deliver data transfer rates of 5.5GB/s, and the console will also support expandable storage via an NVMe SSD slot.

Sony’s PlayStation Studios gave gamers a first look at a number of titles which will be available for the new generation of PlayStation hardware.

These include games such as Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and a remake of Demon’s Souls.

A number of third-party titles and indie titles were also announced to be coming to the upcoming hardware.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is expected to launch near the end of the year.

Analysts have said they expect the new console to be priced between $450 and $499.

We have listed all the games confirmed to be coming to the PlayStation 5 below, along with the hardware specifications and images of the new console.

Third-party games

Indie titles

PlayStation Studios Games

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Demon’s Souls

Gran Turismo 7

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Returnal

Destruction All Stars

Astro’s Playroom

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 CPU AMD Zen 2 (8-Core 3.5GHz) GPU AMD RDNA 2 (10.28 TFLOPS) Memory 16GB GDDR6 Storage 825GB SSD I/O Throughput 5.5GB/s Optical Drive 4K Blu-ray Expandable Storage NVMe SSD External Storage USB HDD

Now read: The Huawei P40 Lite is a gaming beast