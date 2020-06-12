rAge 2020 has been cancelled

The rAge 2020 Expo has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus, the organisers of the event have announced.

This will be the first time in the expo’s 18-year history that it has been cancelled.

“The coronavirus pandemic has touched every corner of the globe, and rAge’s primary responsibility is making sure that fans, exhibitors, partners and staff stay safe,” said rAge.

“At this stage, there is also no indication as to when lockdown restrictions may be lifted, or when it will be safe to be around crowds of people.”

However, rAge founder and project manager Michael James said the team was working on an online version of the popular convention.

“rAge has always been much bigger than the building that contains it,” said James.

“So, bringing South Africa’s fabled gaming and pop culture icon to the online world makes sense.”

James said the online version of rAge will be unlike anything it has done before but it will try its best to create an exciting experience.

“This isn’t a simple task and we’re doing what we can to ensure it feels and looks as good as possible, and without too many bugs, glitches, or lag.”

More information about the online version of rAge will be announced as soon as it has important details in place.

“We know things are tough and this all really sucks in the worst possible way,” said James.

“But we are committed to keeping our partnerships and collaborations alive so that we can continue supporting the industry we love.”

“We’ve always been about growing the local gaming industry and making rAge a place of imagination, excitement and fun. But, for now, we’re just going to be doing it differently.”

The news follows another convention, Comic Con Africa, also confirming that its event would transition online due to COVID-19.