EA shows off new Star Wars and FIFA games

Game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) announced several new upcoming titles during its EA Play Live 2020 event.

The company typically details its biggest new releases during the annual E3 Press Conference.

Since E3 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it moved its announcements to an hour-long event streamed on YouTube.

Among the highlights, viewers got their first glimpse of gameplay in Star Wars: Squadrons, a space combat game in which you play as a pilot from the Empire or Rebel Alliance.

According to the trailer, the game will feature a single player campaign spanning both factions, as well as a cross-play multiplayer mode in which up to five players team up to battle rival squads.

The game will be fully playable in Virtual Reality (VR) on PC and PS4.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be available on those platforms and the Xbox One on 2 October at $39.99 (R700).

New shooter and sport games

EA also revealed Rocket Arena – a new free-to-play multiplayer shooter for PC, PS4, and Xbox One – which was first announced a year ago.

The game features a cartoonish style reminiscent of Fortnite or Overwatch, with players able to choose from 10 characters with unique abilities for combat.

Rocket Arena will be available on 14 July.

Fans of EA’s most well-known sports games – FIFA and Madden – also got their first look at in-engine footage from the next-generation of these titles.

The company announced its highly-popular battle royale game Apex Legends will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in Spring.

Cross-play support will also be added to allow matchmaking across all platforms – which means PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch players will be able to play together.

The title will also be one of a number of popular EA games which will be added to Valve’s Steam marketplace, alongside A Way Out, Dead Space 3, The Sims 4, and Titanfall 2.

Below are the trailers for games shown during the EA Play Live 2020 event.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Rocket Arena

Apex Legends: Lost Treasures Collection Event

FIFA 21 and Madden 21 in-engine footage

