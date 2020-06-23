Acer launches powerful new gaming hardware

Acer has launched new gaming hardware, as well as updated versions of some of its most popular gaming PCs and laptops.

The new gaming hardware includes new Nitro 50 gaming desktops, two new monitors, and a new gaming mouse.

Acer also announced that it will be refreshing its Predator Orion 9000 and Orion 3000 desktop rigs, as well as four of its most popular gaming laptops.

These laptops now offer 10th-generation Intel Core H-series processors and improved RTX graphics – allowing users to access desktop-like performance in a mobile form factor.

Acer said it has also equipped these notebooks with improved thermal designs, new cooling techniques, and more heat pipes.

The new hardware will be available on the following dates at the following prices:

Nitro 50 – August starting at €799

August starting at €799 Predator Cestus 350 – Q2 starting at €99

Q2 starting at €99 Predator XB3 series – August starting at €439

These updated gaming laptops will be available on the following dates at the following prices:

Predator Helios 700 – September starting at €2,699

September starting at €2,699 Predator Helios 300 – September starting at R24,999

September starting at R24,999 Predator Triton 300 – September starting at R34,999

September starting at R34,999 Nitro 7 – Not coming to South Africa

Not coming to South Africa Predator Orion 9000 – October starting at €2,799

October starting at €2,799 Predator Orion 3000 – August starting at €899

Nitro 50

The Acer Nitro 50 series is designed to deliver powerful performance for casual gamers and beginners.

These computers will sport up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to a Geforce RTX 2060 Super GPU.

It will offer up to 64GB DDR4 2,666 MHz memory, 1TB NVMe SSD storage, and two 3TB HDDs.

Predator Orion 9000

The updated Predator Orion 9000 desktop computer offers up to an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor and dual GeForce RTX 2080Ti graphics cards.

Storage is available through up to three 3.5-inch HDDs and two 2.5-inch SSDs.

The Orion 9000 also uses three 4.7-inch Predator FrostBlade fans to offer up to 16% more airflow and 55% increased static pressure compared to previous generations.

It also supports Intel WiFi 6 and supports overclocking.

Predator Orion 3000

The newest Predator Orion 3000 models are designed for users who want a mid-sized tower rig that offers good performance.

The range sports up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card.

It offers up to 64GB of 2,666MHz DDR4 memory, up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage, and two 3.5-inch HDDs.

Two custom Predator FrostBlade fans improve the cooling of this computer.

The Predator Orion 3000 supports Wi-Fi 6 and offers a range of RGB lighting features.

Predator Helios 700

The Predator Helios 700 now sports up to an overclockable 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU.

It supports up to 64GB of faster 2,933 MHz memory and sports an additional Thunderbolt 3 port.

The Helios 700 also uses a new thermal solution called Predator PowerGem for models that use the Intel Core i9 processor.

The PowerGem material offers 3.83 times the vertical heat conductivity of copper, improving the notebook’s heat emission efficiency.

The keyboard has also been updated to use MagTek mechanical switches for the WASD keys and a set of new racing keys which Acer said offers increased precision.

Predator Helios 300

Acer’s Helios 300 now is available with 10th-generation Intel Core H-series processors, an overclockable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, and a 240Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS display.

The new Helios 300 also supports up to 32GB of 2,933 MHz DDR4 memory, two PCIe SSDs, and a 2TB hard drive.

It uses a newly designed 4th-generation AeroBlade 3D fan that reduces noise while increasing airflow, as well as Acer CoolBoost – which allows users to manually adjust their fans.

Predator Triton 300

The Predator Triton 300 now uses up to a 10th-generation Intel Core H-series processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics, and a display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display also offers 3ms response time and 300 nits of brightness, and supports 100% of the sRGB colour space.

Three heat pipes have been added to the device’s thermal design to improve its cooling.

Nitro 7

The Acer Nitro 7 is a portable gaming laptop that now offers up to a 10th-generation Intel Core H-series processor and a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

It has up to three slots for M.2 SSDs, up to 1TB in RAID 0 configuration, and up to 32GB of DDR4 2,933MHz memory.

The laptop’s 15.6-inch FHD display sports a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time.

Its cooling system includes dual fans, a quad exhaust port design, and Acer CoolBoost technology – which can increase fan speed by 10% and cooling by 9%.

Predator X25 monitor

The Predator X25 monitor is a 24.5-inch Full HD display that offers a 360 Hz refresh rate to give gamers the smoothest possible animations.

It features the latest Nvidia G-Sync technology and can adjust its brightness and colour temperature automatically to suit its surroundings.

It offers a variety of adjustment options including -5 to -25 degree tilt, 30-degree swivel each way, up to 4.7-inch height adjustment and 90-degree pivot.

Predator XB3 monitors

Acer is launching four Predator XB3 series monitors which offer up to 240Hz refresh rates and up to 4K resolutions.

These monitors use DisplayHDR 400 to offer bright images with high contrast and colour accuracy as well as up to a 0.5ms response time.

It is also designed with a stand that offers tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment.

These monitors also offer different lighting effects including colour, speed, duration, and brightness – all of which can be set to react to gameplay, music, or video.

Predator Cestus 350 Mouse

The latest Predator mouse offers wireless gaming with a DPI of up to 16,000.

It includes eight programmable buttons and offers wireless reaction speeds of 1ms and wired speeds of 0.5ms.

Now read: Acer unveils new ConceptD PCs and monitors