Great games to buy in the Steam Summer Sale

The 2020 Steam Summer Sale has kicked off, offering PC gamers major discounts on thousands of PC games such as Borderlands 3, Destiny 2, Skyrim, and Titanfall 2.

The sale began on Thursday 25 June and will continue until 9 July at 19:00 South African Standard Time (SAST).

Steam gamers will also save R35 on their first purchase of at least R200, offering an additional incentive for them to take advantage of these deals.

As part of the sale, you will also earn points for a variety of actions which can be redeemed at Steam’s Points Shop to buy items such as avatars, avatar frames, stickers, chat effects, and profile backgrounds.

Some of the best deals on popular games are shown below.

Borderlands 3 – R449.50 (50% off)

The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast through new worlds and enemies and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition – R535.33 (33% off)

Experience all of Destiny 2’s cinematic story alone or with friends, join other Guardians for challenging co-op missions or compete against them in a variety of PvP modes. Includes the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – R799.20 (20% off)

Winner of over 175 Game of the Year Awards and recipient of over 250 perfect scores, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the epic tale of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the infamous Van der Linde gang, on the run across America at the dawn of the modern age.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – R324.97 (50% off)

Be the hero in the ultimate Star Wars battle fantasy with Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – R280.17 (80% off)

Choose your fate in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. From outcast to living legend, embark on an odyssey to uncover the secrets of your past and change the fate of Ancient Greece.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – R119.99 (70% off)

As war rages on throughout the Northern Realms, you take on the greatest contract of your life – tracking down the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world.

Battlegrounds is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing.