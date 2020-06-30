Cheaper Xbox Series X to be unveiled in August – Report

Microsoft plans to reveal a cheaper alternative to the Xbox Series X console in August, according to several publications.

Earlier this month, VentureBeat reported on a low-cost, disc-less console that was originally set to be unveiled in June.

This console, which is currently known by its code name, Project Lockhart, will reportedly be called the Xbox Series S.

However, VentureBeat said the event that will showcase this console has been pushed back to August.

Microsoft GM of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg responded to this by saying that nothing has been postponed.

“We have not pushed anything back, our plan remains to have our next digital show in July and teams are working hard on that,” said Greenberg.

While this tweet quashed claims that the event was meant to take place in June, it did not rule out that the Xbox Series S reveal event will take place in August.

The August date for the Xbox Series S console unveiling has since been reiterated by Eurogamer.

“After a lacklustre May and largely non-existent June, all eyes are on Microsoft’s July Xbox 20/20 show to finally deliver – and August, for the reveal of that second box,” said Eurogamer.

Xbox Series S vs Xbox Series X

According to TechRadar, it is likely that the Xbox Series S will be a disc-less version of the Series X that uses components sporting offering weaker performance.

Data from ‘ProjectLockhart Mode’ specifications – which was found in the code of the Microsoft Game Development Kit – points to reduced specifications.

It is expected to offer 4TFLOPs of processing power compared to the 12TFLOPs on the Xbox Series X, while it will offer a maximum of 7.5GB RAM – compared to the 13.5GB of usable RAM on the Series X.

This likely means that the Series S console will only offer 1080p graphics, whereas the Series X will offer full 4K.

Despite this, Microsoft has confirmed that all consoles will be able to play the same games.

