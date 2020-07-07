Xbox Series X first-party games reveal date announced

Microsoft has announced it will showcase its Xbox Game Studios titles coming to the Xbox Series X in an online event on 23 July 2020.

These first-party titles will likely either be exclusive to the new console or only additionally available for Windows PC.

The company has acquired several game studios which now form part of its Xbox Game Studios portfolio of 15 developers.

The works of these studios are expected to be the main focus of the event.

One of the major titles set to be unveiled is 323 Industries’ Halo Infinite, which was teased in a short video on Twitter in late June.

The developer has replied to the date announcement with a GIF showing main Halo protagonist Master Chief and the caption “Get ready”.

Other games which may be showcased include Ninja Theory’s Hellblade II, Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2, Rare’s Everwild, and a possible new Fable title.

Microsoft has promised the event will feature new gameplay footage, additional games optimised for Xbox Series X, and entirely new titles.

The stream is set to start at 9:00 US Pacific Time (18:00 South African time) and will be broadcast on Xbox.com, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

Third-party games revealed

The company previously showed trailers for 13 games from third-party publishers during its first Xbox 20/20 event.

Titles coming to the Xbox Series X include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Bright Memory Infinite, Chorus, The Medium, Dirt 5, and Scorn.

Several of these games will be available through Smart Delivery, which is a technology that will allow gamers to buy a game once, and play it on whichever supported console they want.

This means that you can buy a supported game for your Xbox One and when it becomes available on the Xbox Series X, you will not have to repurchase it.