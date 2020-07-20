Microsoft kills 12-month Xbox Live subscriptions

Microsoft is no longer selling annual subscriptions to its Xbox Live Gold online service.

According to a report from TrueAchievements on 17 July, the 12-month subscription option was removed from Microsoft’s online store in every territory in which it was previously available.

A company spokesperson later confirmed to the publication that Xbox had decided to remove the year-long Xbox Live Gold SKU from the Microsoft online store.

The one-month and three-month subscriptions are still available, however.

Xbox Live Gold provides Xbox gamers with access to online multiplayer, discounts, and monthly games.

At the time of writing, the 12-month subscription is currently still available for purchase from third-party vendors in South Africa – including Takealot at R599, and Incredible Connection at R819.

Takealot also offers three-month Xbox Live subscriptions at R249.

Xbox Game Pass

Although the spokesperson did not state why the product was being discontinued, reports have speculated that Microsoft’s newer subscription service – Game Pass – is set to supersede Xbox Live Gold.

Xbox Game Pass, which was launched back in June 2017, provides Xbox and PC gamers with access to a digital library of more than 100 titles.

PC-only gamers also get access to multiplayer features with the standard Xbox Game Pass for PC at R49 per month.

The Ultimate version of the service includes all of the benefits of Xbox Live and allows members to play the included titles on both an Xbox and PC, at a monthly price of R149.

Additionally, Xbox team head Phil Spencer confirmed last week that Xbox will bundle its Project xCloud game streaming service with Game Pass Ultimate from September.

This will allow members to stream and play Xbox Game Pass titles on devices which don’t have the necessary hardware to run them locally, such as a smartphone or tablet.

Microsoft will showcase more games coming to its next-generation console – the Xbox Series X – during a live-streamed event at 06:30 on 23 July.

