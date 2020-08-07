New PS4 and PS5 games unveiled – Including Star Wars and Hitman in VR

Sony’s most recent State of Play event unveiled a bunch of new games coming to its PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles in the coming months.

Among the most noteworthy announcements were two titles launching on PlayStation VR, the company’s virtual reality platform.

The first is the entire current-gen Hitman series, starting with Hitman 3 in January 2020, which will see players take control of Agent 47 to carry out missions and assassinations in first-person perspective.

The other is a new Star Wars game developed by ILMxLAB called Vader Immortal, which will be launching on 25 August at $29.99.

Set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and a New Hope, players take on the role of a smuggler operating in the region of Mustafar, the planet which Anakin Skywalker makes his home after his transformation into Darth Vader.

Viewers also got their first look at the Hood: Outlaws and Legends, a PvPvE multiplayer heist game set in a gritty, violent medieval world.

While little detail is currently known about the Hood’s gameplay, the core focus of the game will be on stealth, as teams face off by stealing treasures and taking each other on in brutal combat.

New gameplay

The event also saw a number of new gameplay trailers for previously-confirmed titles.

Sony opened with new footage of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which revealed some of the features and skins available in the game, as well as the ability to play as former villain Dingodile.

The game is slated for release on the PS4 and Xbox One on 2 October.

There was also a nine-minute combat and game overview video of action role-playing game Godfall, which will be launched in late 2020 on PS5 and Windows.

A new trailer for the second expansion of Control, dubbed AWE, officially confirmed that the game is set in the same universe as Alan Wake.

Other games

Several smaller titles also made their appearance – including an upgrade of indie classic Braid and a sequel to 2008’s highly-popular Spelunky.

The remaining line-up consisted of various puzzle and platformer titles.

Below are trailers for several of the games which were on show during Sony’s August State of Play event for 2020.

Control Expansion 2 Awe

Hitman 3 VR

Star Wars Vader VR: Vader Immortal

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Godfall

Hood: Outlaws and Legends

The Pathless

Braid

Spelunky 2

