Leak confirms Microsoft’s new affordable console will be the Xbox Series S

Newly leaked images appear to confirm that Microsoft’s rumoured affordable next-generation console will be called the Xbox Series S.

Codenamed Project Lockhart, the console is expected to replace the Xbox One S as the cheaper entry in Microsoft’s console line-up.

Over the weekend, Twitter user Zak S(@zakk_exe) managed to buy a retail version of Microsoft’s new console controller in Robot White from OfferUp at $35 (R620).

He then posted a video and images of the controller and its packaging, as well as comparisons between it and the Xbox One gamepad.

These aligned with the design of the controller as shown in Microsoft’s official material.

Along with its technical specifications, the controller’s documentation makes reference to the Xbox Series S.

This included a mention in the supported platform’s listing, which included the following:

Xbox Series X | S

Xbox One

Windows 10

Android

iOS

The boxing further confirms that the controller requires two AA batteries to power, just like the Xbox One and Xbox 360 controllers, as opposed to the unremovable rechargeable batteries on Sony’s PlayStation controllers.

Below are the video and photos of the new Xbox controller posted by Zak S.

And here’s a video to show that it’s real pic.twitter.com/4SWl3nmsIw — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 10, 2020

Rumoured specs

Various reports have claimed that Microsoft plans to unveil the Xbox Series S in August.

While none of its specifications has been confirmed, current leaked information and analysis suggest it will feature significantly less powerful hardware than the Xbox Series X, and won’t offer a physical optical disc drive.

Back in June, The Verge obtained a document that makes mention of a Lockhart profiling mode in the Xbox Series X devkit.

According to the profile details, the Xbox Series X is expected to offer 4TFLOPs of processing power compared to the 12TFLOPs on the Xbox Series X, and it will offer a maximum of 7.5GB RAM – compared to the 13.5GB of usable RAM on the Series X.

These specifications indicate that the Series S will likely be capable of gaming at 1080p or 1440p resolution.

However, Microsoft has confirmed both consoles will be able to play the same games.

