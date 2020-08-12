New Xbox Series X launch details announced

Microsoft has confirmed that its upcoming Xbox Series X console will launch in November 2020.

It has not provided a specific date within the month on which the console will launch, however.

The company had previously told prospective customers that it would be launching the console in “Holiday 2020.”

The console will boast a number of powerful features, including:

Hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing.

Framerates of up to 120 frames per second.

Faster loading times.

A new quick resume feature – which will allow users to leave up to three games running in the background so that the can switch to these games within seconds.

The company said there will be thousands of games to play when the Xbox Series X console launches.

These games will span four generations of the Xbox console, meaning gamers will be able to play old classics from consoles like the Xbox and Xbox 360.

“Our back compat team continues to develop new innovations that can be applied to a curated list of titles that will enhance them even further than was possible when they were originally created,” said Xbox Wire editor-in-chief Will Tuttle.

“These optimizations include the ability to render titles with increased resolutions up to 4K, delivering new HDR reconstruction techniques to games that were developed years before HDR came into existence, applying anisotropic filtering to improve image quality, and creating ways to increase or double the frame rate of certain titles.”

Halo Infinite delayed

Halo Infinite will not be among these games, however, as Microsoft has announced that it has delayed the game’s launch until 2021.

“We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision,” said Halo Infinite studio head Chris Lee.

“The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year.”

Lee said that the extra time will allow his team to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality its fans expect.