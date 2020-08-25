Wired versus wireless gaming – What you need to consider

Your choice of gaming headset, keyboard, mouse, and gamepad can have a big impact on your gaming performance.

One major factor to consider is whether you choose a wired or wireless setup.

A wireless headset could offer great versatility for moving around and being able to continue talking with your fellow gamers, but interference from other communication can degrade your gaming experience.

Likewise, a wireless gaming mouse and keyboard can keep your desk clean but may perform worse than wired setups when it comes to responsiveness.

We’ve outlined the factors to consider when making a choice between wired and wireless peripherals to help you decide which option suits you best.

Convenience

The first and obvious benefit of using wireless peripherals is that they eliminate cable clutter on and around your desk.

Wireless gaming headsets and mice perhaps offer the greatest advantage in this department.

A wireless gaming mouse also provides more freedom, letting you lift your mouse without being restricted by the cable.

Adding a wireless keyboard means you’ll be able to provide input to your PC while sitting far away from your desk – perhaps while watching a movie or TV show.

Additionally, if you intend to travel a lot and take your setup along with you, wireless peripherals are generally easier to disconnect and pack away.

Keep in mind, however, that wireless devices are typically heavier than wired variants, as they come with batteries or battery packs to keep them powered.

This weight can affect the comfort of a headset or the ease of moving your mouse.

Charging

Wired peripherals are constantly provided with power, which means you’ll never have to worry about running out of battery.

While you’ll likely be able to use your wireless peripherals without connecting any cables for the majority of the time, you will have to charge them or replace their batteries

This means you may still have to connect a cable every few days in order to charge your headset, mouse, or keyboard.

Several manufacturers, such as Logitech and Razer, offer induction charging mats which can be placed below the mouse pad to keep your battery charged as you play.

These are expensive, however, and must be connected via a cable themselves, which could take up more space and defeat the purpose of your wireless setup.

Wireless technology offers almost identical performance to wired systems when it comes to input and output speed.

This is especially significant for gaming mice, as gamers require the minimum amount of lag between pressing a button or moving the mouse and the action taking place in-game.

Accuracy is also important, as they cannot afford to have the cursor move from their intended target.

To deliver excellent responsiveness and accuracy, reputed peripheral manufacturers have equipped their premium wireless mice with fast wireless transmission capabilities and high-performing sensors.

One important rule is applicable here – always use the attachable USB-RF or USB 2.4GHz dongle instead of a Bluetooth connection.

While Bluetooth is more convenient and allows you to connect wirelessly without adding any additional adapters, USB-RF and 2.4GHz radio waves used for transmitting data between the dongle and the mouse deliver lower latency and are less prone to interference.

Prices and choice

You should expect to pay more for a wireless device that offers the same level of performance and features as a wired variant.

This is because the components and batteries used in cable-less devices make them more expensive to manufacture.

However, this doesn’t mean you can cheap out and spend the bare minimum on wired peripherals to get the same performance.

Numerous tests have shown that high-end gaming peripherals do offer benefits for performance when compared to cheaper options.

An entry-level wired gaming mouse will likely perform worse than a high-end wireless one, for example.

When it comes to choice, however, wired mice, keyboard, and headset options are far more abundant than wireless options.

A balancing act

It is advisable to consider balancing your setup between wireless and wired peripherals, based on your specific requirements and budget.

Casual gamers could opt for convenience over performance and buy a complete, but non-expensive wireless setup.

If you are serious about response times and accuracy, but you really want to go wireless, it is recommended that you stick to premium options.

If you don’t have a sufficient budget for going fully wireless outright, consider incrementally upgrading as you are able to afford it.

Below are several of the top-rated wireless gaming peripherals available in South Africa, with a corresponding wired device that offers similar performance.

Online smartphone store comparison Item Wireless Price Wired Price Mouse Corsair Dark Core RGB R2,199 Corsair NightSword RGB R1,999 Logitech G902 LightSpeed Gaming Mouse R3,699 Logitech G502 Hero R1,599 Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse R3,499 Razer Deathadder V2 R1,599 Steelseries Rival 650 R1,999 Steelseries Rival 600 R1,499 Keyboard Corsair K57 R2,199 Corsair K55 R1,499 Logitech G613 R2,599 Logitech G213 R1,301 Redragon Vishnu R1,575 Redragon Devarajas R1,195 Headset Corsair HS70 7.1 R3,499 HyperX Cloud Stinger R1,795 Razer Nari Ultimate R3,999 Razer Blackshark V2 X R1,399 Sennheiser GSP 370 R4,676 Sennheiser GSP 350 R3,268 Turtle Beach Stealth 700 R3,299 Logitech G635 Lightsync R2,319 Gamepad Logitech F710 R799 Logitech F310 R369 Razer Wolverine Ultimate Controller R3,569 PS4 Nacon Compact controller R599 Xbox One Controller with adapter R1,799 Xbox One Controller with cable R1,279

Now read: New Xbox Series X launch details announced