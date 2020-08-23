Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a 200GB download – Here are the other biggest storage hogs right now

Activision’s rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently the best-selling game of 2020.

It succeeds several highly-successful COD titles and has been met with largely positive reviews and solid reception from franchise fans.

The addition of a free battle royale mode called Warzone has further boosted the game’s player base, allowing it to take on the free-to-play heavyweights of Fortnite and Apex: Legends.

However, despite all its strengths, there is one specific area in which the developers have seemingly failed to optimise the title – storage occupancy.

The full Modern Warfare currently takes up in excess of 100GB on consoles and around 209GB on PC.

This has led to a flood of complaints online, particularly among console users, who are often limited to onboard storage of between 500GB and 1TB.

In response, the developers have recently rolled out an option to uninstall certain parts of the game to reduce its size on console.

PC gamers are out of luck, however, and are stuck with the entire package for now.

Open worlds and 4K textures

Modern Warfare is the third COD title to surpass 100GB – following Infinite Warfare and Black Ops III.

There are several other popular games which occupy around 100GB or more on PC or console.

The majority of these titles, however, offer the option to not install their 4K graphics texture packs, which typically account for a substantial portion of this space.

In many instances, these games also offer massive open worlds with large amounts of content.

With large game worlds, huge amounts of content, and high-resolution textures, it’s likely that gamers will have to invest in more storage in the coming years.

Below are several more recent games which have sizeable installation sizes.

Ark: Survival Evolved – 250GB

In Ark: Survival Evolved, players are stranded on an island filled with dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals and must build a base and craft items to survive.

The initial install size of the sandbox survival game is only 60GB, however, this can grow to around 250GB with all of the optional updates and map packs added.

Gamers have blamed a lack of proper compression in the game’s Unreal Engine 4 for the massive size.

Quantum Break – 178GB

At launch, sci-fi third-person shooter Quantum Break required around 55GB of space on PC and 44GB on Xbox One.

Subsequent patches which introduced improvements to game mechanics, as well as a 4K texture pack, have increased this to a whopping 178GB.

On the Xbox One X, the package also includes a four-episode TV show.

Destiny 2 – 165GB

Before the launch of its latest expansion, Bungie’s multiplayer shooter Destiny 2 occupied around 96GB of storage space.

The release of Shadowkeep in October 2019 bumped that figure up to 165GB.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 150GB

Rockstar’s highly-acclaimed cowboy role-playing hit is set in the Western, Midwestern, and Southern United States.

The total game area is larger than even GTA V’s, and is estimated to be around 75km2.

Main protagonist Arthur Morgan’s campaign alone offers 60 hours of gameplay, not accounting for any exploration or side missions.

Final Fantasy XV – 155GB

The Windows download size for Final Fantasy XV comes in at 100GB for installation which includes only the 720p and 1080p textures.

If you want to play it in 4K, you’ll need another 55GB for the higher resolution packs.

According to Kotaku, the game’s main quest will take around 20 hours to complete, while side quests will take another 35 hours.

Gears of War 4 – 120GB

Over the course of several updates and DLC additions, the fourth title in the brutal Gears story steadily climbed from 80GB to over 120GB on PC.

Its sequel – Gears of War 5 – also launched at 80GB and is expected to continue receiving updates and additional content for some time, which could mean it may surpass Gears 4.

Gears 4 includes a campaign mode which can be completed in either single-player or co-op, as well as several multiplayer modes.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 – 127GB

Microsoft’s highly-anticipated flight simulator packs detailed landscapes covering the entire globe, which perhaps makes its 127GB space requirement more palatable.

These environments are generated using Bing’s satellite imagery and cover over 37,000 airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, mountains, roads, rivers, and forests.

The game supports 4K textures and HDR lighting.

It also requires a solid Internet connection to continuously synchronise content such as the landscapes, traffic and weather in real-time.

Elder Scrolls: Online – 125GB

MMOs are infamous for taking up copious amounts of storage, and Zenimax’s MMORPG Elder Scrolls Online is no different.

ESO requires 125GB to install on PC and 135GB on Mac, although the game’s support page says it will only take up around 85GB.

The continent in which the game’s events are set – Tamriel – measures about 27km in real-world terms from side to side.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – 95GB

In the second title of the Middle Earth series, players once again take on the role of Talion.

As they traverse a sizeable open world consisting of five large regions, players can expect 63 story-based mission spanning over 50 hours of gameplay.

This amount of content comes at a cost, however, with the current installation size sitting at 95GB.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – 85GB

Fatshark’s action-packed first-person game Warhammer: Vermintide 2 requires 85GB for its initial installation.

Players can expect this number to climb with the installation of DLCs like Shadows over Bogenhafen, Back to Ubersreik, and Winds of Magic.

Borderlands 3 – 81GB

Don’t let the cartoonish style of the latest entry in the chaotic first-person loot-and-shoot series fool you into thinking it’s a small game.

All in all, Borderlands 3 currently consumes 81GB of storage on PC, although the PS4 and Xbox One versions are about half the size.