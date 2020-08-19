EA Play subscription service to launch on Steam this month

Electronic Arts will launch its rebranded EA Play subscription service on Steam on 31 August.

Over the weekend, the publisher announced it is bringing both its console-based EA Access service and PC-based Origin Access under one umbrella.

The former Basic membership is now called EA Play, while the more exclusive Premier subscription has been renamed to EA Play Pro.

An EA Play membership provides access to Electronic Arts franchise titles like Battlefield, Titanfall, FIFA, Need for Speed, Sims, Dragon Age, and Star Wars: Battlefront.

It also offers members additional benefits, such as early access to new games and 10% discounts on digital purchases – including for full games and DLC.

The rebranded service will also be adding exclusive new in-game challenges and monthly reward drops on select titles, EA has said.

Buy and play from Steam

On PC, the Origin Access service was previously only available through EA’s own fully-fledged game client Origin, which was originally launched in 2011.

The company’s decision to move its titles to its own dedicated platform was met with disdain from the gaming community, as it meant they now had to install and run another distribution platform.

EA finally responded with an announcement in October 2019 that its titles would be returning to Steam, starting with Jedi Fallen Order in November of that year.

In addition to downloading and launching EA titles directly from the Steam client, gamers will now also be able to purchase an EA Play subscription on the platform.

A smaller version of the Origin launcher is still required to run the games, while players will also need to have an Origin account.

Pricing

In South Africa, an EA Play subscription is priced at R48.50 per month, or R299 per year, while EA Play Pro is available at R199.95 per month, or R1,199.99 per year.

This might be a good option for gamers who would like to play multiple EA titles, as some of the latest AAA titles are now priced in the range of R1,000.

FIFA 21, for example, is available for pre-order at R1,199, the same price as an annual Premier membership.