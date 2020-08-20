Microsoft unveils new software for Xbox Series X

Microsoft has detailed an updated software ecosystem which will run on its upcoming Xbox Series X console.

“This new user experience will be effortless to navigate, accessible, and inclusive for all gamers. You’ll spend less time waiting, more time playing, and you’ll always be connected,” Xbox said.

The majority of the elements and navigation remains the same as with the current UI on the Xbox One.

Two minor design changes include new slightly-rounded tiles as opposed to the current sharp-cornered shapes, as well as revamped animations.

Improved load times

The Xbox team’s primary focus was on improving the speed of the interface to optimise time spent in-game.

Principal Program Manager at Xbox Experience Jonathan Hildebrandt explained that the visual language and information architecture has been updated to improve load times.

“We’ve streamlined every aspect of getting into your games, from discovering your next favourite game to getting together with friends and playing,” Hildebrandt noted.

Among these improvements, the home dashboard will load more than 15% faster on booting up, and almost a third faster when returning from a game.

He also added the performance optimisation of the home, guide, and store destinations means they use 40% less memory, allowing for more resources to be dedicated to games.

Social engagement

Other changes include the ability to allow gamers to share their favourite in-game moments as quickly and easily as possible.

Xbox Head of Research and Design Chris Novak explained that the Capture feature on the console will now interface seamlessly with a player’s mobile phone.

“When you capture on the console, it’s sent to your phone to share instantly, making it easier to get that moment to your friends, and ensuring that you’re not standing around in a match trying to type a message on a virtual keyboard,” Novak said.

“There are some things like text input that a phone does more efficiently than a controller,” he added.

The updated UI and performance enhancements will also be coming to the Xbox One, although it’s not clear how performance on the current console will be affected.

Below are images of the new Xbox interface.

