Xbox Series X pricing and release date revealed

Windows Central sources claim to have the prices and release date for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

According to the report, both consoles will launch on 10 November, which aligns with Microsoft’s previous confirmation that the Series X console would launch in November.

These next-generation Xbox consoles will be priced as follows:

Xbox Series S – $299

Xbox Series X – $499

Additionally, Microsoft is expected to push an Xbox All Access financing option which will reportedly be priced as follows:

Xbox Series S – $25 per month

Xbox Series X – $35 per month

The South African pricing for these consoles and the All-Access packages is yet to be revealed.

What to expect from the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X, which is the more powerful of the two consoles, is expected to boast these powerful features:

Hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing.

Framerates that reach up to 120 frames per second.

Improved loading times.

A new quick resume feature – allowing users to leave up to three games running in the background so that they can be loaded in a matter of seconds.

Backwards compatibility has also been a big focus of the Xbox development team, with the console being able to play games from as far back as the original Xbox and the Xbox 360.

“Our back compat team continues to develop new innovations that can be applied to a curated list of titles that will enhance them even further than was possible when they were originally created,” said Xbox Wire editor-in-chief Will Tuttle.

“These optimizations include the ability to render titles with increased resolutions up to 4K, delivering new HDR reconstruction techniques to games that were developed years before HDR came into existence, applying anisotropic filtering to improve image quality, and creating ways to increase or double the frame rate of certain titles.”

