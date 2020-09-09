Nvidia preparing to launch more powerful RTX graphics cards – Report

Despite only recently launching its new RTX 30 Series graphics cards, Nvidia is already preparing faster versions of these GPUs, reports leaker Kopite7kimi.

Kopite7kimi was correct with his leaks regarding the recently launched RTX 30-series GPUs, and now has now published more information about new additions to Nvidia’s latest-generation graphics cards.

The leaker said Nvidia is preparing two versions of its upcoming RTX 3060 for its expected launch in November – the more powerful of which will be known either as the 3060 Super or the 3060 Ti, and will offer 8GB memory and 4,864 CUDA cores.

In comparison, the RTX 3070 offers 5,888 CUDA cores and also has 8GB memory.

Kopite7kimi also refers to a non-Super version of the RTX 3060 which is yet to be launched, although the leaker did not provide details about this GPU.

Other Super GPUs

The RTX 3060 Super/Ti is not the only high-performance version of an RTX 30-series GPU rumoured to be in the works.

Kopite7kimi also expects Nvidia to launch more powerful variants of its RTX 3070 and 3080 GPUs.

The RTX 3070 Super/Ti will reportedly ship with 16GB memory compared to the 8GB of the standard RTX 3070, and would reportedly be priced similarly to the RTX 3080.

Likewise, the RTX 3080 Super/Ti would have double the standard 10GB memory of the RTX 3080 – totalling 20GB – and would reportedly cost between $799 and $899.

The launch dates for these graphics cards are not yet clear, as while Kopite7kimi claims that the RTX 3080 Super/Ti could arrive as soon as October, other sources think the launch of such graphics cards would likely take place at a later date.

Wccftech believes that the launch would only take place after AMD’s Big Navi launch so that it could use these graphics cards as a response to its major graphics card competitor.