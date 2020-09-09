Xbox Series S – Official South African pricing revealed

Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Series S will be available to South African customers for a recommended retail price of R6,999.

This follows Microsoft confirming yesterday that the Xbox Series S would indeed launch in South Africa.

The Xbox Series S is the more affordable of Microsoft’s two next-generation Xbox consoles.

The “smallest Xbox ever” offers significantly less graphics performance than the Series X – 4TFLOPS as opposed to the 12TFLOPS of the Series X.

The Series S is also believed to offer 7.5GB usable memory as opposed to the 13.5GB of the Series X, and will also only include 512GB storage as opposed to the 1TB option available with the Series X.

Perhaps most importantly for gamers, however, is the fact that the Series S will not allow gamers to play the latest games in 4K with high frame rates, meaning they will have to settle for a maximum of 1440p gaming.

In contrast, the specifications of the Series X mean it will be able to support 4K gaming relatively easily.

It is worth noting, however, that all games for this next-generation range of consoles will be playable on both consoles.

Additionally, there is a major price difference between the Series S and the Series X, which means many gamers may choose to save money by purchasing the former.

While the South African pricing of the Series X is not yet available, the US pricing for both consoles gives a good indication of the gap between these two consoles’ pricing, and is as follows:

Xbox Series S – $299

Xbox Series X – $499