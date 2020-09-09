Xbox Series X – South African pricing and launch date

Xbox South Africa has officially announced that it will launch both of its new consoles – the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X – on 10 November.

It also revealed that pre-orders for both of these consoles will open on 22 September.

Xbox South Africa also announced the official recommended retail price for both of the new Xbox consoles:

Xbox Series S – R6,999

Xbox Series X – R11,999

The Xbox Series S offers inferior graphics performance to the Series X – 4TFLOPS as opposed to the 12TFLOPS of the Series X.

It reportedly will only offer 7.5GB usable memory as opposed to the 13.5GB of the Series X, and unlike the Series X, the Xbox Series S will not be able to play the latest games in 4K with high frame rates.

It is worth noting, however, that all games for this next-generation range of consoles will be playable across both consoles.

Xbox All Access

Microsoft also announced that its Xbox All Access monthly payment product will be available in 12 countries and will include a next-generation Xbox as well as 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate differentiates itself from other console versions of the service by including an EA Play membership at no additional charge.

EA Play offers a number of popular games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Battlefield, Mass Effect, The Sims, and Need for Speed Heat.

Xbox All Access will cost $24.99 per month for the Xbox Series S, and $34.99 per month for the Xbox Series X.

This service will not be available in South Africa this year, but Microsoft said more countries will get access to the service in 2021.