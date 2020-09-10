Xbox Game Pass will soon include an EA Play membership

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription plans will include an EA Play membership from later this year.

This was announced on various countries’ official Xbox Twitter accounts on Wednesday, including Xbox South Africa.

IMPORTANT NEWS YOU SHOULD STOP SCROLLING AND READ IT THANKS Starting later this year, @EA Play will be included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate & @XboxGamePassPC! That is all.#Xbox #XboxGamePassUltimate pic.twitter.com/jfNwnjBHxc — Xbox South Africa (@XboxZA) September 9, 2020

Xbox Game Pass provides Xbox console and PC owners with access to a library of over 100 titles from Microsoft’s game studios and other developers.

Xbox Game Pass for PC allows members to play these games on a Windows PC at R49 per month, whereas Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides access across both PC and console, in addition to special in-game content and partner offers, at R149 per month.

EA Play is Electronic Arts’s own subscription-based game service, which has replaced its previous Origin Access and EA Access plans.

It provides access to the publisher’s own library – including titles from the Battlefield, Star Wars: Battlefront, Mass Effect, Sims, FIFA, and Madden NFL franchises.

Two EA Play plans are available, which are priced as follows:

EA Play – R48.50 per month or R299 per year.

– R48.50 per month or R299 per year. EA Play Pro – R199.95 per month or R1,199.95 per year.

Only EA Play Pro includes the latest Electronic Arts releases, in addition to unlimited early access to certain titles before their official release as well as exclusive in-game content.

Xbox Game Pass for PC price increase

Although Microsoft stated EA Play would be included at no additional cost, it should be noted the Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription is set for an increase from next month.

According to the service’s Twitter account, the US pricing of $4.99 per month will more than double to $9.99 from 17 September.

This price hike would effectively account for the inclusion of EA Play, which itself costs $4.99 per month in the US.

Sign-ups from 17 September will have to pay the new price, while current members will still be charged the introductory price for the next billing cycle.

Microsoft advised members to look out for a notification on 17 September to get more details, which should be when the new South African pricing is revealed.