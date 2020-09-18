The cheapest 4K TVs and monitors to buy for your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X

The next-generation of gaming consoles, the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X, are around the corner.
Microsoft has confirmed the Series X will be launched on 10 November 2020, with a recommended retail price of R11,999 in South Africa.
The PlayStation 5 also carries a price tag of R11,999 for the standard console with a disc drive, and R9,999 for the Digital Edition.
Both companies have punted one key capability as a major selling point for their consoles – 4K gaming at 60 frames per second.
Technically speaking, 4K is filming standard with a resolution of 4,096 x 2,160.
However, when it comes to display standards, the Ultra High Definition resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 is accepted as 4K.
Those who don’t yet own a UHD/4K TV or monitor will have to acquire one to fully enjoy the graphics power of the Series X and PS5.
To help you minimise the total price of your next-generation gaming investment, we’ve compiled a list of the most affordable 4K TVs and computer monitors available in South Africa.
It should be noted that our only criterion for this list was that the display offered a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution.
We did not consider any additional display features which will likely improve the overall viewing experience – such as HDR, local dimming, or panel types.
The cheapest TVs
If you would prefer to use your console in the living room or while sitting on a couch at a distance from the display, then a TV is the optimal solution.
The cheapest UHD display we spotted online was a 49-inch Sansui UHD TV at R4,299 from HiFi Corporation.
This TV does not offer built-in smart capability or HDR, however, and other features were also limited.
Below are the top 10 cheapest 4K TVs we were able to find.
Sansui 49-inch UHD TV (SLED49UHD) – R4,299
Sinotec 50-inch UHD Digital TV (50D80UG) – R4,499
Sansui 50-inch UHD Smart TV (SLEDS50UHD) – R4,999
Sinotec 50-inch UHD Smart TV (50G50UM) – R4,999
Hisense 43-inch UHD Smart TV with HDR (43A7100F) – R5,399
Skyworth 50-inch UHD Smart TV (50UB7500) – R5,499
Samsung 43-inch UHD Smart TV (UA43TU7000) – R5,799
JVC 49-inch UHD TV (LT49N790) – R5,999
Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV with HDR (50A7100F) – R6,699
LG 43-inch UHD Smart TV with HDR (43UN7340PVC.AFB) – R6,999
The cheapest 4K monitors
If you are more concerned with features like low input lag, high refresh rates, and tight pixel density, then you could opt for a UHD monitor.
One stumbling block in this category, however, is the prevalence of ultra-wide panels with unconventional aspect ratios.
An example of this is Samsung’s C43J89 UltraWide Gaming Monitor, with a resolution of 3,840 x 1,200.
At this time, it is not yet known whether the PS5 or Xbox Series X will support aspect ratios other than 16:9, which correlates with the ratio of horizontal and vertical pixels in HD and UHD resolution.
We excluded any gaming monitors with irregular aspect ratios from our comparison.
LG 27-inch UHD monitor (UL500-W) – R5,499
Samsung 28-inch UHD Monitor (UE590) – R7,150
