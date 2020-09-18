The cheapest 4K TVs and monitors to buy for your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X

The next-generation of gaming consoles, the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X, are around the corner.

Microsoft has confirmed the Series X will be launched on 10 November 2020, with a recommended retail price of R11,999 in South Africa.

The PlayStation 5 also carries a price tag of R11,999 for the standard console with a disc drive, and R9,999 for the Digital Edition.

Both companies have punted one key capability as a major selling point for their consoles – 4K gaming at 60 frames per second.

Technically speaking, 4K is filming standard with a resolution of 4,096 x 2,160.

However, when it comes to display standards, the Ultra High Definition resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 is accepted as 4K.

Those who don’t yet own a UHD/4K TV or monitor will have to acquire one to fully enjoy the graphics power of the Series X and PS5.

To help you minimise the total price of your next-generation gaming investment, we’ve compiled a list of the most affordable 4K TVs and computer monitors available in South Africa.

It should be noted that our only criterion for this list was that the display offered a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution.

We did not consider any additional display features which will likely improve the overall viewing experience – such as HDR, local dimming, or panel types.

The cheapest TVs

If you would prefer to use your console in the living room or while sitting on a couch at a distance from the display, then a TV is the optimal solution.

The cheapest UHD display we spotted online was a 49-inch Sansui UHD TV at R4,299 from HiFi Corporation.

This TV does not offer built-in smart capability or HDR, however, and other features were also limited.

Below are the top 10 cheapest 4K TVs we were able to find.

Sansui 49-inch UHD TV (SLED49UHD) – R4,299

Sinotec 50-inch UHD Digital TV (50D80UG) – R4,499

Sansui 50-inch UHD Smart TV (SLEDS50UHD) – R4,999

Sinotec 50-inch UHD Smart TV (50G50UM) – R4,999

Hisense 43-inch UHD Smart TV with HDR (43A7100F) – R5,399

Skyworth 50-inch UHD Smart TV (50UB7500) – R5,499

Samsung 43-inch UHD Smart TV ( UA43TU7000 ) – R5,799

JVC 49-inch UHD TV (LT49N790) – R5,999

Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV with HDR (50A7100F) – R6,699

LG 43-inch UHD Smart TV with HDR (43UN7340PVC.AFB) – R6,999

The cheapest 4K monitors

If you are more concerned with features like low input lag, high refresh rates, and tight pixel density, then you could opt for a UHD monitor.

One stumbling block in this category, however, is the prevalence of ultra-wide panels with unconventional aspect ratios.

An example of this is Samsung’s C43J89 UltraWide Gaming Monitor, with a resolution of 3,840 x 1,200.

At this time, it is not yet known whether the PS5 or Xbox Series X will support aspect ratios other than 16:9, which correlates with the ratio of horizontal and vertical pixels in HD and UHD resolution.

We excluded any gaming monitors with irregular aspect ratios from our comparison.

LG 27-inch UHD monitor (UL500-W) – R5,499

Samsung 28-inch UHD Monitor (UE590) – R7,150

ASUS 28-inch UHD Gaming Monitor (VP28UQGL) – R7,021

Dell 24-inch UHD IPS Monitor (P2415Q) – R8,121

Samsung 32-inch UHD Space Monitor (S32R750UE) – R8,499

Dell 28-inch UHD Monitor (S2817Q) – R6,699

Samsung 31.5-inch UHD QLED Monitor ( LU32J590 ) – R8,899

LG 27-inch IPS 4K Monitor (UK600-W) – R9,498