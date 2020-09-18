The cheapest 4K TVs and monitors to buy for your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X

18 September 2020

The next-generation of gaming consoles, the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X, are around the corner.

Microsoft has confirmed the Series X will be launched on 10 November 2020, with a recommended retail price of R11,999 in South Africa.

The PlayStation 5 also carries a price tag of R11,999 for the standard console with a disc drive, and R9,999 for the Digital Edition.

Both companies have punted one key capability as a major selling point for their consoles – 4K gaming at 60 frames per second.

Technically speaking, 4K is filming standard with a resolution of 4,096 x 2,160.

However, when it comes to display standards, the Ultra High Definition resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 is accepted as 4K.

Those who don’t yet own a UHD/4K TV or monitor will have to acquire one to fully enjoy the graphics power of the Series X and PS5.

To help you minimise the total price of your next-generation gaming investment, we’ve compiled a list of the most affordable 4K TVs and computer monitors available in South Africa.

It should be noted that our only criterion for this list was that the display offered a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution.

We did not consider any additional display features which will likely improve the overall viewing experience – such as HDR, local dimming, or panel types.

The cheapest TVs

If you would prefer to use your console in the living room or while sitting on a couch at a distance from the display, then a TV is the optimal solution.

The cheapest UHD display we spotted online was a 49-inch Sansui UHD TV at R4,299 from HiFi Corporation.

This TV does not offer built-in smart capability or HDR, however, and other features were also limited.

Below are the top 10 cheapest 4K TVs we were able to find.

Sansui 49-inch UHD TV (SLED49UHD) – R4,299

Sansui 49-inch UHD LED TV

Sinotec 50-inch UHD Digital TV (50D80UG) – R4,499

Sinotec 50-inch UHD Digital TV

Sansui 50-inch UHD Smart TV (SLEDS50UHD) – R4,999

Sansui 50-inch UHD Smart TV

Sinotec 50-inch UHD Smart TV (50G50UM) – R4,999

Hisense 43-inch UHD Smart TV with HDR (43A7100F) – R5,399

Hisense 43-inch UHD Smart TV

Skyworth 50-inch UHD Smart TV (50UB7500) – R5,499

Skyworth 50-inch UHD Smart TV

Samsung 43-inch UHD Smart TV (UA43TU7000) – R5,799

Samsung 43-inch UHD Crystal TV

JVC 49-inch UHD TV (LT49N790) – R5,999

JVC 49-inch UHD TV

Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV with HDR (50A7100F) – R6,699

LG 43-inch UHD Smart TV with HDR (43UN7340PVC.AFB) – R6,999LG 43-inch UHD TV with HDR

The cheapest 4K monitors

If you are more concerned with features like low input lag, high refresh rates, and tight pixel density, then you could opt for a UHD monitor.

One stumbling block in this category, however, is the prevalence of ultra-wide panels with unconventional aspect ratios.

An example of this is Samsung’s C43J89 UltraWide Gaming Monitor, with a resolution of 3,840 x 1,200.

At this time, it is not yet known whether the PS5 or Xbox Series X will support aspect ratios other than 16:9, which correlates with the ratio of horizontal and vertical pixels in HD and UHD resolution.

We excluded any gaming monitors with irregular aspect ratios from our comparison.

LG 27-inch UHD monitor (UL500-W) – R5,499

LG 27-inch UHD IPS Monitor - UL500-W

Samsung 28-inch UHD Monitor (UE590) – R7,150

Samsung 28-inch UHD Monitor

 

ASUS 28-inch UHD Gaming Monitor (VP28UQGL) – R7,021

ASUS 28-inch UHD IPS Gaming Monitor

Dell 24-inch UHD IPS Monitor (P2415Q) – R8,121

Dell 24-inch UHD Monitor

Samsung 32-inch UHD Space Monitor (S32R750UE) – R8,499

Samsung 32-inch UHD Space Monitor

Dell 28-inch UHD Monitor (S2817Q) – R6,699

Dell 28-inch UHD Monitor

Samsung 31.5-inch UHD QLED Monitor (LU32J590) – R8,899

LG 27-inch IPS 4K Monitor (UK600-W) – R9,498

LG 27-inch UHD IPS Monitor

Now read: Why Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards are so expensive in South Africa

Share your thoughts: The cheapest 4K TVs and monitors to …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
The cheapest 4K TVs and monitors to buy for your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X