Xbox Series X will support Dolby Vision and Atmos in games

Dolby has announced Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles will be the first to support its Dolby Vision HDR technology in games.

The current-generation Xbox One offers Dolby Vision on apps and for streaming content over platforms like Netflix, but in-game support is limited to HDR10.

Dolby Vision HDR10 is an improved standard that leverages dynamic metadata – in addition to the core image data – to enhance image brightness, contrast, colour, and depth.

This allows for content to be displayed as accurately as possible, with greater detail and textures visible in dark and bright scenes in particular.

According to the company, Dolby Vision HDR will allow the consoles to produce up to 40 times brighter highlights, 10 times deeper black levels, and up to 12-bit colour depth in games.

The image below illustrates the difference between Dolby Vision imagery and Standard Dynamic Range (SDR).

Dolby Atmos

In addition to the visual enhancements of Dolby Vision HDR10, the consoles will support Dolby Atmos sound in games.

The company’s simulated surround sound format creates the illusion of different audio sources within a three-dimensional space, allowing for a more immersive experience.

Dolby said Atmos provides greater sound clarity and depth, and allows players to detect the distance and direction of unseen sounds, allowing them to react quickly when needed.

Current titles which support the technology include Gears 5, Call of Duty: Warzone, F1 2020, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Atmos will be available on any headphones used with the consoles, but if the player prefers to use a TV, soundbar, or home theatre system, it must be Atmos enabled.

Dolby Atmos will be supported on the Xbox Series X at launch, while the first games with Dolby Vision are set for release in 2021.