Microsoft xCloud to launch on Xbox Game Pass with over 150 games

Microsoft has announced its xCloud game streaming service will include more than 150 titles at launch.

The service, which will be available through an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription at no additional cost, is set to roll out on Tuesday.

The list of titles includes Gears 5, Destiny 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Darksiders III, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

More games will be added in time, including titles available on EA Play, which Microsoft recently announced would be added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptions.

xCloud gives players the ability to stream a selection of Xbox and PC games on their Android mobile phone or tablet.

It uses the processing capabilities of Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure to stream games on devices which don’t have the required hardware to run them locally.

The service supports cloud saves, which means players will be able to continue their progress on a game played on console when they switch to their phone, as well as cross-platform play in supported titles.

In order to use xCloud, you will require the following:

Mobile device with Android 6.0 or higher, as well as Bluetooth 4.0 or above

Xbox Game Pass app with Ultimate subscription

Compatible Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth

10 Mbps Wi-Fi (5GHz) or mobile data connection

xCloud will initially be available in 22 countries – including the US, Canada, UK, South Korea, and several European countries.

It’s not yet clear if or when the service will go live in South Africa.

iOS support still in doubt

It remains to be seen if xCloud will be available to Apple smartphone and tablet users in future.

Microsoft previously criticised Apple over an App Store policy which prevented cloud streaming services from running on iOS devices.

Apple responded by amending its rules to allow for the services, which permits catalogue-style apps such as Xbox Game Pass, with some major caveats.

One of these is that the apps are only allowed under the condition that each game in the catalogue must have its own separate App Store product page.

In a response to a query over the changes from The Verge, Microsoft snubbed the new policy and said it will deliver a “bad experience for customers”.

“Gamers want to jump directly into a game from their curated catalog within one app just like they do with movies or songs, and not be forced to download over 100 apps to play individual games from the cloud,” Microsoft stated.

