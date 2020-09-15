ASUS ROG Invitational II kicks off this weekend

The second iteration of the ASUS ROG Invitational esports tournament will take place this coming weekend.

Hosted in collaboration with Vodacom World and Intel, the competition will see South Africa’s top eight CS:GO teams battle it out over three days for a R150,000 prize pool.

The event will kick off on Friday at 9:00 and will be live-streamed on Facebook and Twitch.

The participating teams for this year’s tournament are:

Sinister5

Goliath Gaming

ATK CS:GO

DMNK

Online Kingdom

Royalty Esports

Energy Esports

ExDee Gaming

Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA) and ROG Ambassador Rachel Kay will be anchoring the tournament, while Hellbird, Haze, Recoil, and Profeci will call the matches and feature as panel experts.

Country Marketing Manager for Republic of Gamers and ASUS in Southern Africa Juan Mouton said there will be an emphasis on engagement with viewers during the live broadcast.

“As a community, we want to improve the fan experience and we will be taking a tonne of questions and comments from the fans during the live broadcast to ensure we make this tournament as accessible and enjoyable to as many people as possible,” Mouton said.

“We want to learn as much as we can from our fans on what they want and where possible make those changes in real-time in the production of the event,” he added.

Unique format

The ROG Invitational II will use a unique Soldiers of Fortune format, where each losing match will cost a team 40% of their starting share of the R150,000 prize pool.

This is intended to reward consistency, with close to R120,000 going to the team that manages to lift the trophy unbeaten.

In addition to the winner’s prize pool, R10,000 will be awarded to the one player from all eight teams in the finals that scores the highest headshot percentage.

Dubbed the Deadshot Headshot bonus, ASUS said this prize will make for interesting gameplay at the sharp end of the competition.

Now read: Microsoft xCloud to launch on Xbox Game Pass with over 150 games