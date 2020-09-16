PlayStation 5 price and release date revealed

Sony has announced the price and release date of its new PlayStation 5 gaming console.

The console will be available in two models – a regular PlayStation console and a disc-less Digital Edition.

The PS5 Digital Edition will retail for $399 while the standard PlayStation 5 with a disc drive will be priced at $499.

Both consoles will be available in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on 12 November, and they will launch for the rest of the world on 19 November.

Sony also announced a number of exclusive titles which would be available for the PlayStation 5, including Final Fantasy XVI, which will be exclusive to the console.

Major titles showcased at the event included Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Hogwarts Legacy, the latter of which is set to launch in 2021.

During the event, Treyarch also announced that PlayStation 4 gamers would have access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer alpha from 18 – 20 September 2020.

The hardware of the new PlayStation 5 console is detailed below.

Hardware

The PlayStation 5 will provide 10.28 teraflops of graphics processing power and features an AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.

The CPU is a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 unit that has been clocked at 3.5GHz and will run at variable frequencies.

The console will also offer 16GB of GDDR6 RAM along with an 825GB SSD which will be able to deliver bandwidth of 5.5GB/s.

Additionally, Sony will allow users to expand their storage with an NVMe SSD expansion slot or by using an external HDD through USB.

The specifications of the PlayStation 5 are shown below.