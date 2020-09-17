All the games revealed at the PlayStation 5 showcase

Sony yesterday revealed the price and release date of the PlayStation 5 during a virtual showcase.

The event also featured a bunch of fresh cinematic and gameplay trailers for both new and previously-announced titles from several publishers.

Following a quick montage of titles coming to the platform, Sony opened with footage from Final Fantasy XVI.

The latest instalment in the popular RPG fantasy series will be available on PlayStation consoles and PC.

Another one of the debutants is an open-world action RPG based in the Harry Potter universe called Hogwarts: Legacy.

In this game, players will create and take on the role of one of the magical school’s students during the 1800s.

Gameplay elements include exploration of Hogwarts and other locations in the magical world, character customisation, crafting potions, mastering spell casting, and more.

It will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021.

For the toughest of gamers, a remake of Demon’s Souls is also on the way.

It will be released exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and will be available at the console’s launch.

New gameplay

The event also included a lengthy trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which included an overview of the story and an action-packed set piece of Spider-Man saving New Yorkers during an attack on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Viewers also got a glimpse of new gameplay from the campaign of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In a high-paced sequence of gun-fighting and explosions, the player and his squad attempt to apprehend a target which tries to make a getaway aboard an aeroplane.

This culminates in a car chase down a runway, in which the player ends up manoeuvring an RC vehicle to explode the plane before take-off.

Sony closed the event with a short teaser confirming the next title in the God of War franchise.

While the trailer didn’t show anything aside from the logo, it did confirm the title as Ragnarok.

Other games showcased include platformer Oddworld: Soulstrom, action-adventure shooter Deathloop, and Village, the eighth instalment in the Resident Evil franchise.

PlayStation 5 price and availability

PlayStation 5 South Africa said the local recommended retail pricing for the two consoles is as follows:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – R9,999

PlayStation 5 – R11,999

The following titles will be available at launch:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – Pre-installed on PS5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – R1,399

Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – R1,399

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – R1,299

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – R1,399

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – R1,299

Below are all the new trailers shown during the PlayStation 5 showcase.

Deathloop

Release date: December 2020

Demon’s Souls

Release date: 12 November 2020

12 November 2020 Price: R1,399

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Release date: 12 November 2020

Hogwarts: Legacy

Release date: 2021

Final Fantasy XVI

Release Date: TBC

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Release date: 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

God of War: Ragnarok

Release date: 2021

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Release date: 2020

Resident Evil: Village

Release date: 2021

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Release date: 12 November 2020

12 November 2020 Price: R1,299 / R1,399 (Ultimate Edition)

Now read: PlayStation 5 South African pricing revealed