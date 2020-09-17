PlayStation 5 South African pricing revealed

PlayStation South Africa has revealed the South African pricing for its upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles.

The consoles were announced in a live event on 16 September, alongside a number of new and exclusive games.

PlayStation 5 South Africa said the local recommended retail pricing for the two consoles is as follows:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – R9,999

PlayStation 5 – R11,999

Both consoles will be available in South Africa from 19 November 2020, the company said.

At its media event on Wednesday, Sony revealed a number of major titles which will launch for the PlayStation 5.

These included Hogwarts Legacy, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and more.

Treyarch, the developer of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, also announced during the event that PlayStation 4 gamers would have access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer alpha from 18 – 20 September 2020.

Hardware

The PlayStation 5 will provide 10.28 teraflops of graphics processing power and features an AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.

The CPU is a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 unit that has been clocked at 3.5GHz and will run at variable frequencies.

The console will also offer 16GB of GDDR6 RAM along with an 825GB SSD which will be able to deliver bandwidth of 5.5GB/s.

Additionally, Sony will allow users to expand their storage with an NVMe SSD expansion slot or by using an external HDD through USB.

The specifications of the PlayStation 5 are shown below.

PlayStation 5 CPU AMD Zen 2 (8-Core 3.5GHz) GPU AMD RDNA 2 (10.28 TFLOPS) RAM 16GB GDDR6 Internal storage 825GB SSD Expandable storage NVMe SSD External Storage USB External HDD Support I/O Throughput 5.5GB/s Optical Drive 4K Blu-Ray

