Xbox Game Pass price increase for South Africa

Microsoft has announced a price increase for its Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription service in South Africa.

In an email sent to subscribers, the company noted the programme was exiting its beta period and ending introductory pricing.

Starting from 17 September, the monthly subscription fee for the service has been bumped from R49 to R99.

While this represents a significant increase of more than 100%, it should be noted the Xbox Game Pass for PC site had clearly indicated the R49 figure as an introductory price during the beta, while R99 was shown as the normal price.

Additionally, South African gamers still benefit from the localised pricing, as the direct new US price of $9.99 converts to around R160.

Xbox Game Pass for PC provides gamers on Windows with access to a library of more than 100 games from Xbox studios and other publishers.

Current titles include Flight Simulator 2020, Outer Worlds, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Resident Evil 7, and multiple games from the Gears, Halo, and Age of Empires franchises.

Existing subscribers will still pay the current subscription fee for the next month, with the price change being effective from 17 October 2020.

New sign-ups can still try out Xbox Game Pass for PC for one month at a reduced price of R15.90.

No changes have been made to the fees of the standard Xbox Games Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which are still priced at R99 and R149, respectively.

EA Play to be added

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription plans are also set to include the EA Play library from the 2020 holiday season (November or December).

EA Play is Electronic Arts’s own subscription-based game service, which has replaced its previous Origin Access and EA Access plans.

It provides access to the publisher’s own library – including titles from the Battlefield, Star Wars: Battlefront, Mass Effect, Sims, FIFA, and Madden NFL franchises.

On its own, EA Play is currently priced at R48.50 per month or R299 per year in South Africa.

The EA Play Pro plan provides access to the latest EA titles and other exclusive features at R199.50 per month or R1,199 per year.

