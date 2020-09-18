The PlayStation 5 is selling out in South Africa

Barely 24 hours after pre-orders launched in South Africa, the PlayStation 5 gaming console has sold out at several of South Africa’s biggest online gaming retailers.

Searching ecommerce stores including Takealot, BT Games, and Koodoo will only yield disappointment for those wishing to get their hands on the latest Sony console.

The much-anticipated PlayStation 5 costs R11,999 for the standard version, while the diskless Digital Edition is priced at R9,999.

This pricing was only unveiled yesterday morning in a tweet by PlayStation South Africa; however, many of South Africa’s largest ecommerce stores are already out of stock.

On Takealot, navigating to the link which previously allowed South African’s to buy the 1TB Glacier White version of the PlayStation 5 now displays the following message:

“Oops! It looks like this product is no longer available.”

BT Games’ website displays a 404 error when navigating to its PlayStation 5 webpage, while Koodoo’s page continues to show the PlayStation 5 consoles, but marks them as sold out.

BT Games

Takealot

Koodoo

PlayStation 5 accessories

While the PlayStation 5 may be all but sold out in South Africa, accessories for the console are still available from retailers such as Koodoo.

The local recommended retail prices (RRP) of these accessories are as follows:

DualSense Wireless Controller – R1,499

Pulse 3D wireless headset – R2,199

HD Camera – R1,299

Media Remote – R699

DualSense Charging Station – R699

Sony has also unveiled a number of exciting new games that will launch for the new console.

These include Hogwarts Legacy, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

PlayStation South Africa said that the following games would be available at launch locally:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – Pre-installed on PS5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – R1,399

Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – R1,399

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – R1,299

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – R1,399

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – R1,299

