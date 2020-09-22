Xbox Series X pre-orders are now open – Where you can buy it in South Africa

Pre-orders for Microsoft’s next-generation gaming consoles – the Xbox Series X and Series S – are now live in South Africa.

The recommended retail prices for the two consoles are as follows:

Xbox Series X – R11,999

Xbox Series S – R6,999

The consoles differ in terms of their graphics power, storage, and designs.

The Series X comes with a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU boasting 12 teraflops and 1TB SSD storage, whereas the Series S delivers 4 teraflops of graphics processing power and a 512GB SSD.

Microsoft claimed this hardware will allow the Series X to deliver 4K resolution gaming at up to 120fps, and the Series S to deliver 1440p gaming at up to 120fps.

In terms of design, the Series S comes in Robot White and is around 60% smaller than the Carbon Black Series X.

Controllers and accessories

Each console includes one new Series X|S controller, while an additional unit can be bought separately at a recommended retail price of R1,399.

These controllers will be available in Carbon Black and Robot White, to match the respective colours of the Series X and Series S.

Other accessories for the controller include a rechargeable external battery and a wireless adapter for Windows 10, which are expected to be available at the console’s launch date of 10 November.

Xbox South Africa has yet to confirm the pricing of these items.

According to Microsoft’s release schedule, pre-orders for the consoles and controllers will open at 09:00 on Tuesday morning.

Below are the South African retailers confirmed by Xbox South Africa to be participating in Series X|S pre-orders:

Demand expected to be high

Multiple South African retailers have told MyBroadband they expect demand for the Xbox consoles to be high.

Loot claimed that unlike the PlayStation 5, the consoles will not be subject to strictly enforced allocations in South Africa.

The PS5 sold out at most retailers within hours of being available for pre-order last week.

“The number available to Loot will entirely depend on the pre-order uptake across South Africa,” it said.

BT Games explained it has received a larger allocation for this console and has the option to get more stock in the event that it is sold out.

“Microsoft has prioritised South Africa with stock allocation and believes it will be able to meet more demand,” BT Games said.

Raru noted from its wishlists for the consoles, the current ratio favours demand for the Xbox Series X at 3:1 over the Series S.