This is the PC you will need to run Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on 19 November, and PC gamers now have an idea of what hardware they will need to run the highly-anticipated game.

CD Projekt Red has published the official minimum and recommended system requirements for CyberPunk 2077 in its latest “Night City Wire” devblog video.

The trailers for the game have shown high levels of graphical fidelity, and it is expected that you will need a powerful gaming rig to run the game at max settings, especially if you are playing at 1440p or 4K resolutions.

However, the minimum requirements for the title are relatively attainable – although gamers who barely meet these specifications should not expect the next-generation graphics shown off in the developer’s gameplay trailers.

CD Projekt Red also released recommended system requirements, which show what hardware you will need to run the game at decent graphics settings with good frame rates at 1080p.

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements

Below are the minimum and recommended system requirements for CyberPunk 2077.

Specifications Minimum Recommended Processor Intel Core i5-3750K / AMD FX-8310 Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Graphics Card GeForce GTX 780 3GB / Radeon RX 470 4GB GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / Radeon R9 Fury RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 70GB 70GB Operating System Windows 7 or Windows 10 Windows 10

CD Projekt Red will launch Cyberpunk 2077 on 19 November for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game will also be launched on Google’s Stadia game streaming service before the end of 2020, and it will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.

Watch the latest devblog from CD Projekt Red below.