South Africa almost didn’t get any new Nvidia graphics cards

24 September 2020

South Africa initially did not make the cut for first wave allocation of new GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards, a local representative for the ASUS Open Platform Business Group informed MyBroadband.

“After numerous fights with all parties involved, some [stock] was allocated,” ASUS South Africa said.

Regarding the retail price estimates that has local gamers up in arms, ASUS said they have to take various factors into consideration to provide a price estimate to retailers.

Most important are the shipping costs. To ensure the graphics cards reach South Africa as soon as possible, they are being shipped by DHL Express.

ASUS South Africa also explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to calculate shipping costs, and they have to err on the side of caution for their pricing estimates.

Other costs that need to be taken into account are VAT and customs.

“Customs will charge some fees for document handling and such, which will also be calculated into the landed cost,” ASUS said.

“All pricing posted on any website are only estimates,” the company emphasised.

Asked which retailers will be selling the first batch of GeForce RTX 30-Series cards set to land in South Africa, ASUS said that Evetech, Wootware, Titan Ice, Rebel Gaming, and Dreamware will receive stock allocation from the first wave.

Stock will be extremely limited for the first wave of GeFroce RTX 30-Series cards, but this is expected to improve in the weeks following the launch.

The retail price estimates and pre-ordering pricing of the first wave of GeForce RTX 30-Series cards to land in South Africa are summarised below.

Retail Price Estimates
GeForce RTX 3070
ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Dual 8GB GDDR6 R14,499
ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 OC Dual 8GB GDDR6 R15,099
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X 8GB R15,499
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X 8GB R15,499
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X 8GB OC R15,999
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X 8GB OC R15,999
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming TRIO 8GB R16,499
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 8GB R16,799
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X TRIO 8GB R16,999
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 OC 8GB R17,399
GeForce RTX 3080
Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro OC 10GB R17,999
Gigabyte RTX 3080 Eagle OC 10GB R18,999
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB R19,199
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 10GB OC R19,499
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Vision 10GB GDDR6X R19,499
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10GB OC Edition R19,999
Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10GB R20,199
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB OC Edition R20,399
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X TRIO 10GB R20,699
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 ROG STRIX 10GB R21,299
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 AORUS Master 10GB R21,499
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 ROG STRIX 10GB OC Edition R21,999
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 AORUS Xtreme 10GB R23,999
GeForce RTX 3090
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24GB OC Edition R39,999
Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24GB R40,699
Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24GB OC Edition R41,199
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X TRIO 24GB R41,999
Asus GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX Gaming 24GB R42,399
ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX Gaming 24GB OC Edition R43,199

