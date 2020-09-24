South Africa almost didn’t get any new Nvidia graphics cards

South Africa initially did not make the cut for first wave allocation of new GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards, a local representative for the ASUS Open Platform Business Group informed MyBroadband.

“After numerous fights with all parties involved, some [stock] was allocated,” ASUS South Africa said.

Regarding the retail price estimates that has local gamers up in arms, ASUS said they have to take various factors into consideration to provide a price estimate to retailers.

Most important are the shipping costs. To ensure the graphics cards reach South Africa as soon as possible, they are being shipped by DHL Express.

ASUS South Africa also explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to calculate shipping costs, and they have to err on the side of caution for their pricing estimates.

Other costs that need to be taken into account are VAT and customs.

“Customs will charge some fees for document handling and such, which will also be calculated into the landed cost,” ASUS said.

“All pricing posted on any website are only estimates,” the company emphasised.

Asked which retailers will be selling the first batch of GeForce RTX 30-Series cards set to land in South Africa, ASUS said that Evetech, Wootware, Titan Ice, Rebel Gaming, and Dreamware will receive stock allocation from the first wave.

Stock will be extremely limited for the first wave of GeFroce RTX 30-Series cards, but this is expected to improve in the weeks following the launch.

The retail price estimates and pre-ordering pricing of the first wave of GeForce RTX 30-Series cards to land in South Africa are summarised below.