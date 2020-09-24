South Africa almost didn’t get any new Nvidia graphics cards

South Africa initially did not make the cut for first wave allocation of new GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards, a local representative for the ASUS Open Platform Business Group informed MyBroadband.
“After numerous fights with all parties involved, some [stock] was allocated,” ASUS South Africa said.
Regarding the retail price estimates that has local gamers up in arms, ASUS said they have to take various factors into consideration to provide a price estimate to retailers.
Most important are the shipping costs. To ensure the graphics cards reach South Africa as soon as possible, they are being shipped by DHL Express.
ASUS South Africa also explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to calculate shipping costs, and they have to err on the side of caution for their pricing estimates.
Other costs that need to be taken into account are VAT and customs.
“Customs will charge some fees for document handling and such, which will also be calculated into the landed cost,” ASUS said.
“All pricing posted on any website are only estimates,” the company emphasised.
Asked which retailers will be selling the first batch of GeForce RTX 30-Series cards set to land in South Africa, ASUS said that Evetech, Wootware, Titan Ice, Rebel Gaming, and Dreamware will receive stock allocation from the first wave.
Stock will be extremely limited for the first wave of GeFroce RTX 30-Series cards, but this is expected to improve in the weeks following the launch.
The retail price estimates and pre-ordering pricing of the first wave of GeForce RTX 30-Series cards to land in South Africa are summarised below.
|Retail Price Estimates
|GeForce RTX 3070
|ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Dual 8GB GDDR6
|R14,499
|ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 OC Dual 8GB GDDR6
|R15,099
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X 8GB
|R15,499
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X 8GB
|R15,499
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X 8GB OC
|R15,999
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X 8GB OC
|R15,999
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming TRIO 8GB
|R16,499
|ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 8GB
|R16,799
|MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X TRIO 8GB
|R16,999
|ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 OC 8GB
|R17,399
|GeForce RTX 3080
|Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro OC 10GB
|R17,999
|Gigabyte RTX 3080 Eagle OC 10GB
|R18,999
|Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB
|R19,199
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 10GB OC
|R19,499
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Vision 10GB GDDR6X
|R19,499
|MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10GB OC Edition
|R19,999
|Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10GB
|R20,199
|Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB OC Edition
|R20,399
|MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X TRIO 10GB
|R20,699
|Asus GeForce RTX 3080 ROG STRIX 10GB
|R21,299
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 AORUS Master 10GB
|R21,499
|Asus GeForce RTX 3080 ROG STRIX 10GB OC Edition
|R21,999
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 AORUS Xtreme 10GB
|R23,999
|GeForce RTX 3090
|MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24GB OC Edition
|R39,999
|Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24GB
|R40,699
|Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24GB OC Edition
|R41,199
|MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X TRIO 24GB
|R41,999
|Asus GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX Gaming 24GB
|R42,399
|ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX Gaming 24GB OC Edition
|R43,199
