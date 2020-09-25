Amazon launches Luna cloud gaming service

Amazon has announced its Luna cloud game streaming service, which allows users to play high-quality video games on various devices via the cloud.

These games will be powered by AWS’s game servers and will allow users to play video games at low latency.

Users will be able to choose between using a keyboard and mouse, a Bluetooth game controller, or the new Luna Controller – which Amazon claims offers latency reductions of between 17 to 30ms.

“We created Luna to make it easy to play great games on the devices customers already own and love,” said VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services Marc Whitten.

“It’s Day One for Luna—we are excited to work with gamers, streamers, and publishers like Ubisoft and Remedy Entertainment to build a great gaming experience for everyone.”

Amazon said that users will be able to play Luna games on Fire TV, PC, and Mac, as well as on web apps for iPhone and iPad. It said that Android support is coming soon.

Users will be able to subscribe to the Luna+ game channel, which offers a library of games to choose from, including:

Resident Evil 7

Control

A Plague Tale: Innocence

The Surge 2

GRID

Iconoclasts

Amazon will also be offering a new gaming channel in partnership with Ubisoft which is available through Luna.

This channel will allow users to access their favourite Ubisoft games, including new titles such as Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

“We’re proud to be working alongside Amazon on Luna, utilizing the power of cloud gaming to provide our players with another way to access our games, wherever they are,” said Ubisoft SVP of Partnerships and Revenue Chris Early.

“Ubisoft’s channel on Luna will allow players to experience our new releases along with many of our catalogue games, while enjoying player-friendly features like Alexa and Twitch integrations.”

The platform will offer Twitch integration – including the ability to watch Twitch streams of games from the service, and from Twitch, they’ll be able to instantly start playing Luna games.

Luna early access begins today and is only available in the US at present.