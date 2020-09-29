PlayStation Store price increases for South Africa

Sony has increased the prices of most content available to purchase on the South African PlayStation Store.

This is according to an email the company sent to local retailers which was seen by MyBroadband.

“Starting September 26, 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment will update prices for PlayStation Store content in select countries to reflect current market conditions,” the email stated.

“As a result, the following countries will see a decrease for most PS Store content: Denmark, Israel, Middle East, Switzerland; while the following countries will see an increase: Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Norway, Romania, Russian Federation, South Africa, Sweden, and Turkey,” the company said.

The store offers games and downloadable content for various PlayStation consoles – including the PS4, PS3, and the PS Vita.

Sony Interactive Entertainment South Africa did not share exactly what content would get price increases or how significant these increases would be.

MyBroadband reached out to the company for comment but did not receive feedback by the time of publication.

Comparing prices

We were able to compare the current prices of several titles with their previously listed prices on the PlayStation Store from last month.

Our comparison showed mixed results, with a number of games now more expensive, while others have remained the same and a few had their prices cut.

For example, pre-ordering Cyberpunk 2077 will now set you back R1,069, as opposed to the R999 price tag it carried in August.

Need for Speed Heat has also been increased from R999 to R1,159, while a copy of Marvel Avengers has been bumped from R1,069 to R1,199.

The prices of several other titles, like FIFA21, NBA 2K21 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice have remained the same, however.

The table below shows a comparison between the prices of several titles on the PlayStation Network store on 15 August and 29 September.