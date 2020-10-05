Watch – First PlayStation 5 hands-on gameplay

The first videos of PlayStation 5 gameplay outside of Sony’s own showcases have surfaced online.

Several Japanese outlets, including 4gamer, AV Watch, Dengeki Online, Famitsu, and Hikakin Games were given consoles to test out.

Their videos include gameplay from two of the PS5’s launch titles – Astro’s PlayRoom and Godfall – as well as impressions of the console’s build and the new DualSense controller.

As previously reported, the reviewers have acknowledged that the console has a large footprint, measuring 390 × 92 × 260 mm.

However, according to 4gamer, the curved design makes it appear slim, particularly when placed in its vertical position.

It tips the scale at 3.9kg as opposed to the 3.3kg of the PlayStation 4 Pro. However, this is still less than the 4.45kg of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Cool and quiet

One important note on its operation is that the PS5 supposedly runs cool and very quiet, an important attribute given the performance of the current-generation consoles.

Multiple tests have shown that the Xbox One X runs substantially quieter than the PlayStation 4, even under heavy load.

Xbox head Phil Spencer previously said the Series X will be no louder than the One X, a characteristic which appears to have been confirmed in various hands-on tests of that console.

The PS5’s gamepad buttons are also less noisy than on the DualShock 4, and 4gamer said there appears to be an additional noise-cancelling microphone.

This, alongside some form of rubber padding on the bottom of the controller, could possibly ensure better performance from the controller’s built-in microphone.

AV Watch noted the vibrations of the DualSense were finer and more varied, while sound quality from the gamepad has also been improved.

The adaptive triggers with various levels of resistance also added to a sense of immersion in games.

Below are videos showing the PlayStation 5 hands-on experiences of the various reviewers.

PlayStation 5 hands-on videos