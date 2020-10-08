New Steam Game Festival will let you play hundreds of games for free

Valve has launched an autumn edition of its Steam Game Festival, which celebrates and focuses on titles from independent game developers.

The company previously held a Spring Game Festival in March, following the cancellation of the Game Developers Conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running from now until 13 October, the latest event provides PC gamers with access to demos of hundreds of indie games to be released in the next six months.

It will also feature live streams with game developers and offer players the opportunity to ask them questions to learn more about their titles.

The selection of playable titles includes first-person shooters, third-person action games, platformers, and strategy games.

One noteworthy title is first-person parkour-style hack-and-slash Ghostrunner, which features fast-paced, violent combat in a world blending science fiction and post-apocalyptic elements.

Real-time strategy players will be able to try out Stronghold: Warlords, the latest addition to FireFly Studios’ castle simulation series.

Single-player spaceship shooter Everspace 2 allows players to fly, explore, fight, mine, and trade across an open world of space and various planets.

Battle royale games

There are also two unconventional battle royale titles to try out.

Ran: Lost Islands sees 100 players face off on a cursed island through close-quarter melee combat with katanas, flintlocks, rapiers, and broadswords.

Meanwhile, in Out of Reach: Treasure Royale teams of pirate crews battle each other in various environments – including jungle islands, dark caves, towns and on ships on the open sea.

Below are gameplay videos and trailers for several of the games which you can try out for free during the Steam Game Festival Autumn Edition.

