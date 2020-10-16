Ransomware group claims to have stolen Watch Dogs: Legion source code

Ransomware group Egregor has leaked data which it claims is from the internal networks of Ubisoft and Crytek.

This data was published to its dark web portal on Tuesday, reports ZDNet, but it remains unclear how the group got this data.

The Ubisoft leak includes files that suggest it has the source cod for a Watch Dogs game, and claimed that this is from the Watch Dogs: Legion game, which is set to be launched later this month.

However, the files provided do not make it clear if these files are from this game, or if they are from an older Watch Dogs release.

While these files came to about 20MB, the Crytek leaked data is much more extensive, with over 300MB worth of files leaked.

These files include documents that seem to be from Crytek’s game development division.

These documents contained information about the development of games like Arena of Fate and Warface, as well as Crytek’s now-defunct Gface social gaming network.

ZDNet said that it had reached out to both Ubisoft and Cryotek, but neither responded to a request for comment.

Neither gaming company reported major security breaches or downtime this week, which implies that Egregor’s attack only affected backend systems.

Egregor told ZDNet that it did not encrypt any of Ubisoft’s files, but instead only stole data.

It claims that this data includes the source code of the upcoming Watch Dogs game, and threatened to publish this if Ubisoft does not make contact with the group.

“In case Ubisoft will not contact us we will begin posting the source code of upcoming Watch Dogs and their engine,” said Egregor.

It also said it would publish a press release with more information.

The Crytek data has been encrypted fully, Egregor said.

