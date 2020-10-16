Great news for Xbox Series X buyers in South Africa

Prima Interactive, the distributor of Xbox consoles in South Africa, has announced that more stock for the upcoming Xbox Series X and Series S consoles will be available locally.

Retailers will launch the second wave of pre-orders on 19 October until stocks last.

“Microsoft has prioritized South Africa, and providing additional stock is confirmation of their commitment to our market,” said Microsoft CEO Ian Hepplewhite.

“Worldwide pre-orders have sold out thus we recommend that customers register their interest on retailers’ ‘Wish list’ before 19 October.”

“We are on track to deliver the stock on time for launch on 10 November,” he added.

Pre-orders first opened in South Africa on 22 September 2020, with both the Series X and Series S consoles being available from a number of participating retailers.

Each console includes one new Series X|S controller, while an additional unit can be bought separately at a recommended retail price of R1,399.

These controllers will be available in Carbon Black and Robot White, to match the respective colours of the Series X and Series S.

Other accessories for the controller include a rechargeable external battery and a wireless adapter for Windows 10, which are expected to be available at the console’s launch date of 10 November.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are priced at R11,999 and R6,999, respectively.