You can now stream Xbox games to your iPhone

Microsoft has updated the iOS version of its Xbox app to allow iPhone owners to stream games from a nearby Xbox console.

The Xbox Remote Play feature has been available to Android users since late September after it had initially only been open to Xbox Insiders.

The feature broadcasts games from an Xbox One console to a mobile device connected to the Internet.

The upcoming Xbox Series X/S consoles will also support Remote Play.

In addition to the console and Internet connection with a minimum download speed of 10Mbps, it requires an Xbox Wireless Controller for playing.

For Apple users, smartphones and tablets running iOS version 10.0 or above are supported.

The app has also been updated with a design which aligns it more closely with the experience on the Xbox console UI, with improved integration.

This allows you to log in to your Xbox profile, configure console settings, and share in-game moments on social networks.

xCloud support

It’s important to distinguish between Remote Play and xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud game streaming service.

The former only allows for streaming video games from a console to the smartphone.

xCloud, meanwhile, lets you stream games onto a mobile device wherever you have a fast enough data connection.

The service, which was launched to the public in the middle of September, is included in Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Its library consists of more than 150 games, including popular Xbox Game Studios title Tell Me Why, Grounded, Forza Horizon 4, as well as third-party games like Destiny 2 and Spiritfarer.

xCloud is currently limited to Android users in 22 countries but has not yet launched in South Africa.

Microsoft has confirmed it is in “ongoing discussions” with Apple to bring xCloud game streaming to iOS as well.

It has previously criticised Apple for its App Store policies, which it claimed will deliver a “bad experience” for gamers who wish to play xCloud games on their iOS devices.

This is because the policies require that each game must be submitted individually and have its own dedicated page on the App Store.

This is problematic for xCloud, as the games are contained and accessed within a catalogue inside the app.

