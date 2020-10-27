Watch – Full Xbox Series X walkthrough including next-gen 4K gaming

Microsoft has provided a 14-minute video walkthrough demonstrating various elements of the user experience on its upcoming Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Principal Program Manager at Xbox Harrison Hoffman and Xbox Community PM Malik Prince offered viewers an impression of what to expect from the moment the Xbox Series X is switched on.

This includes a look at the console’s UI, 4K gameplay footage, backwards compatibility, and a demonstration of how fast its Quick Resume feature allows players to jump into and switch between games.

The video starts off with Gears 5 gameplay in 4K resolution, now using the same textures as when running under the “Ultra” settings of its PC iteration. The Xbox Series X version will also support up to 120fps in multiplayer mode.

Hoffman further illustrated how quickly players will be able to resume a game they previously paused by jumping into the middle of a Dirt 5 race within a few seconds after exiting Gears 5.

He also details the platform-level Auto HDR capabilities while playing Xbox One title Subnautica. This feature automatically adds HDR to games for better contrast and brighter colours.

It will also be supported on backwards-compatible titles from the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One consoles.

Sharing and Xbox app

The UI overview includes a look at the refined home page, the Xbox Guide menu, as well as the fast and easy access to games in the player’s library.

Hoffman went on to explained how the new Wireless Controller’s share button integrates with the user’s Xbox account.

Pressing the button will take a screenshot of the current gameplay while holding it will record a video.

Once done, it will be uploaded to their Xbox account and can be accessed via the Xbox mobile app to share with friends or on social media channels.

Lastly, the new proprietary 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion card is also on display.

Hoffman said this card provides the same PCIe 4 speeds of the custom built-in SSD storage.

This speed was illustrated when Prince proceeded to insert the card, which refreshed the game library page to show its stored games in around a second.

Below is the full Xbox Series X|S video walkthrough.

